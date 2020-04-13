The U.S. Attorney's Office filed a lawsuit against the state of Utah on Friday.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Courts alleged that the state, along with a dozen of its employees, violated the U.S. False Claims Act. According to court documents, several state agencies inaccurately reported job losses and budget cuts to secure federal funding through grants.
Court documents report that organizations under the state of Utah applied for four grants and entered into three cooperative agreements with the United States Department of Justice from 2009 to 2013.
By entering into the three agreements, state employees indicated they understood agreement requirements, including that federal funds used by the state must be spent in accordance with the grant program’s rules.
However, the lawsuit claims, Utah misused the money, replacing state money instead of supplementing funds by paying salaries of existing state employees instead of filling vacated positions.
The accusations detail happenings from before Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes took office, but the most recent suit stems from a lawsuit filed by a prison inmate turned whistleblower who initially filed in 2018.
The inmate allegedly became aware of the suspected grant fraud while working in the prison’s print shop. He is currently serving time after being convicted of aggravated sexual assault in 1987.
The lawsuit was unsealed by a federal judge, and in February, a U.S. District Court judge granted the federal government’s request to file its own complaint.
The lawsuit includes the Utah Attorney General's Office, the Utah Administrative Office of the Courts, the Utah Department of Public Safety and the Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice and about a dozen employees.
Court documents also list agency administrators such as former executive director of the Utah Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice Ronald Gordon, grant manager for Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice Richard Ziebarth, criminal chief deputy of the Office of the Attorney General Kirk Torgensen, executive director of the Department of Corrections Thomas Patterson, deputy executive director of the Department of Corrections Thomas Patterson, deputy executive director of the Department of Corrections London Stromberg, deputy director of the Department of Corrections Robyn Williams, Director of the Department of Public Safety Mike Rapich, and executive director of the Division of Juvenile Justice Services Dan Maldonado, state court administrator Daniel Becker.
Supervisory special agent for Internet Crimes Against Children Rhett McQuiston, financial manager for the Division of Juvenile and Justice Services Tom Darais, correction captain for the Department of Corrections Jefferey Wilson, and deputy director and is Executive Director of the Department of Corrections Mike Haddon were also listed as defendants under the lawsuit.
Additionally, the suit alleged Administrative Office of the Court employee Kim Allard, program manager at the Utah Department of Corrections Daniel Chestnut, Department of Public Safety employee Rich Townsend, employee of the Office of the Attorney General Leo Lucy, and Department of Corrections employee Geri Miller were also involved.
“Because of Defendants’ false certifications, the United States awarded the State and its agencies millions of dollars in grant money made available by the United States Department of Justice’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program, the JAG - American Recovery Reinvestment Act Program, and the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Continuation Program,” court documents read.
In the initial lawsuit filed by the whistleblower, relator Reginald Williams alleges that by submitting and causing others to submit false claims to the federal government, Utah caused up to $50 million in damages. The Utah Attorney General's Office argued in February the amount in question is closer to $10 million.