Despite a significant decrease in the amount of traffic on Utah’s roadways, there has not been a decrease in the number of traffic accidents occurring, according to Utah Highway Patrol and other law enforcement authorities statewide.
Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Nick Street said traffic has decreased by 30%-50% since Gov. Gary Herbert announced the "Stay Home, Stay Safe" order in March.
With the decline, Street said officials should have expected to see a decrease in the number of collisions and citations, as well, but that was not the case. In fact, troopers are seeing higher speeds and a higher number of fatal accidents despite limited traffic.
“Fatal crashes should be down with the decline in crashes and traffic on our roads, but they’re not,” he said in a statement.
Higher speeds, aggressive drivers and reckless driving have all been cited as significant causes for the higher-than-expected number of collisions and fatalities on Utah roadways since the beginning of the pandemic.
On the Utah Highway Patrol Twitter account, troopers have been sharing several instances of excessive speed, including a driver caught going 91 miles per hours in a stretch of roadway with a speed limit of 75 miles per hour in Santaquin.
In Davis County, troopers pulled over and cited a driver traveling over 100 miles per hour in a 60-mile-per-hour construction zone on Tuesday.
Last year by this time, Street said Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to 64 fatal crashes. This year, even with significantly less traffic on the roads, troopers have responded to 63 fatal collisions.
Since Tuesday, Utah Highway Patrol has responded to two fatal collisions.
Now, the state of Utah is preparing to reopen several nonessential businesses on Friday, and the Utah Highway Patrol is expecting an increase in the number of drivers of the road.
“We are excited to take a small step back to normalcy with the state’s move from red to orange,” Street said.
To prepare for the transition, troopers have been encouraged to wear masks and have been advised to keep masks on during traffic stops.
He said personal protection equipment also has been issued to troopers for higher-risk situations that law enforcement might find themselves in during enforcement or when reporting to service calls.