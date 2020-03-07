Utah Highway Patrol reported several collisions Saturday afternoon, encouraging drivers to avoid the area.
According to a statement released by UHP, four collisions involving at least 13 vehicles occurred during lunch hours on Saturday. Southbound traffic on Interstate 15 in Lehi was affected for a prolonged amount of time as the right three lanes were completely blocked.
Officials reported minor injuries to all those involved but encouraged drivers to steer clear of the area as emergency response teams worked to clear the scene.
The I-15 between Lehi and American Fork has been under construction for over two years as crews continue to work on the Technology Corridor project. Construction is expected to continue until October 2020.
The $450 million project involves widening the I-15 from four to six lanes of travel in each direction between Thanksgiving Point and Main Street in Lehi. Before this project began, this section of the interstate was the last between Salt Lake City and Spanish Fork to be only four lanes.
The project is expected to alleviate congestion for eastbound and westbound traffic with the inclusion of a new overpass that extends Triumph Boulevard over the interstate. The project also includes upgrades to Timpanogos Highway and the 2100 North interchange in Lehi.
The Utah Department of Transportation also announced a temporary closure of 2100 North in Lehi at the I-15 on Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews place beams to accommodate the new I-15 bridge.
Drivers will be detoured to Timpanogos Highway or Lehi Main Street, and Pioneer Crossing or Triumph Boulevard can also be used as alternate routes.