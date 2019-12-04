Ten days after her husband died from a gunshot wound while serving as an officer with the Provo Police Department, Kaylyn Shinners learned she was pregnant again.
“Wow, thinking back to looking at that positive sign...” She paused and smiled slowly. “I think at the time my reaction probably isn’t appropriate to share on TV.”
The couple had been trying to have another baby, Shinners explained, but after the shooting, she panicked at the thought of pregnancy while waiting at the hospital for news of her husband’s condition.
Her first son, Logan, was still a toddler, and she felt overwhelmed and numb without her husband at her side to help raise their two children.
“I just firmly live by the motto ‘fake it till you make it,’” Shinners said. “I pretend like I know what I’m doing but I have no idea.”
Almost one year after Master Officer Joseph Shinners was shot and killed trying to apprehend an armed fugitive in Orem, Kaylin Shinners shared her thoughts and feelings publicly for the first time at a press conference on Wednesday.
“It’s been a long year of missing him,” she said as she wiped away tears.
On Jan. 5, Joseph Shinners worked with a dozen other officers to apprehend a wanted man in Orem. While shielding another officer, he was reportedly shot by the fugitive and died soon after.
In September, Kaylin Shinners gave birth to their second son, Colton, the day before her husband’s birthday. He would’ve turned 30.
“I call him my little angel baby,” she said of the 2-month-old. “Colton has Joe’s nose, and Joe would be traumatized that anyone got his nose.”
When her husband wanted to join the police department, Kaylin Shinners said they talked about how the job would affect their family. But she never really thought the worst could happen to them.
“Unfortunately, that’s our story,” she said softly. “Healing is quite an interesting process, and I think it’s never-ending and it changes.”
Her hardest and most important challenge so far has been keeping her husband’s memory alive for her kids.
She tries to talk about him every day, telling her boys about his favorite foods and how much their father loved his job. Someday, she hopes her kids will be able to share favorite facts about their father as if he were still alive.
“He’s always a part of our lives and I always want him to feel close to us and feel like he’s there,” Kaylin Shinners said.
The Provo Police Department, or her “blue family” as Kaylin Shinners says, are also a huge support to her during difficult times.
Officers often tell her the department is with her for the long haul, a phrase which brings her comfort since her sons are so young and she expects will likely have many questions growing up.
“Logan and Colton are so little right now but they are going to get older and they are going to need that support,” she said.
A memorial concert is planned for Jan. 2-3 at the Covey Center for the Arts in Provo featuring Billy Dean, an American country music singer and songwriter.
All proceeds from the event will fund a 2020 trip to Washington, D.C., for the Shinners family and Provo police officers to attend National Police Week.
Provo Sgt. Nisha King said the department plans to send around 40 officers, their spouses and Shinners’ family members to see Joseph Shinners’ name added to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in D.C.
“Ultimately our goal is to earn about $85,000, which is a big task, but we’re confident we can do this,” she said.
The department is also selling T-shirts, as well as set up a Venmo and GoFundMe page to earn the money.
Kaylin Shinners added she’s excited to attend the annual event, as well as meet with other wives and families who have also lost family members and spouses serving with police departments.
“We get to share that experience and heal together a little bit,” she said. “It’s healing when you don’t always need words because they understand.”
The community has offered incredible and overwhelming support since the shooting death, Kaylin Shinners explained. At one point, she filled an entire spare room with gifts given to her and her family.
“It gives me that little boost I need to say people are kind and they believe in me and they care,” she said.
As for the future, Kaylin Shinners said she is eager to see what personality traits her sons will inherit from her husband. Her oldest son will also help turn on the Christmas lights in downtown Provo this Friday.
“I’m not really sure yet where my path is going to take me but it’s different from what I thought it was going to be and I’m still discovering that,” she said. “I still have my boys and I still have the life that we dreamed of that I’m going to keep going forward with.”