UPDATE: The American Fork Police Department confirmed Sunday morning that Neva Irene Kear was found safe after having gone missing early Saturday morning.
(Original story) Authorities are searching for a woman who went missing Saturday morning in American Fork, according to the American Fork Police Department.
The missing woman is 29-year-old Neva Irene Kear, described as 5-foot-4 with green eyes and brown, shoulder-length hair. Police report she was last seen at approximately 3:30 a.m. on foot in American Fork.
Police describe Kear as an endangered adult and said she was wearing a gray sweatshirt, black undershirt, black pants and no shoes when she went missing.
The Police Department asks for the public's help in spreading the word and searching for Kear. If anyone sees Kear or has any information about her whereabouts, police ask that people call Utah Valley Dispatch at (801) 794-3970.