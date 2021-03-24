Provo, UT (84601)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers in the afternoon. A few flurries or snow showers possible. High near 45F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers in the evening, becoming all snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.