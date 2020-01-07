An attorney contracted to provide legal services to Mapleton was arrested last week after he shouted at police officers and tried to keep them from talking with his adult son.
Eric Todd Johnson, 57, was booked into the Utah County Jail under investigation of two counts of obstruction of justice, both class A misdemeanors.
A probable cause report states police officers responded to Lone Peak High School on reports of a weapon's offense near midnight on Jan. 3.
Investigators determined one person involved in the incident was Johnson's adult son living at an address in Cedar Hills. But when officers arrived at the residence to talk with the son, Johnson answered the door and reportedly refused to cooperate.
Sometime later, the son arrived at the home and agreed to speak with investigators.
"While officers were trying to speak with the son, (on the side of the road, and not on Eric's property), Eric repeatedly yelled for his son to not say anything as well as to not speak with officers," the report stated.
The adult son told officers several times he was willing to speak with them, but Johnson reportedly walked down the driveway and pointed his finger in the face of one of the officers while yelling that he was acting as his son's legal counsel.
Although his wife stood between him and the officers, Johnson reportedly refused to stop shouting despite several warnings from officers.
"Eric then pushed past his wife while yelling at officers and advanced on the officers speaking with his son," the report stated. "Seeing that Eric was escalating in his behavior, I feared he was going to assault an officer, after he had just pushed passed his wife, and after he was told several times to leave and/or go into the house, I placed Eric in handcuffs and placed him in my patrol vehicle."
Jail records show he posted bail a few hours after being arrested.
An informational page states Johnson works as an attorney for Taylorsville consultant firm Blaisdell, Church and Johnson and acts as general counsel for several small Utah towns including Mapleton, Brian Head, Cedarview-Montwell Special Service District, Manila and Interlaken.
Mapleton city officials stated they will closely monitor the situation and declined to comment about the incident.