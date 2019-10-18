About 20 community members worked to solve a simulated homicide at a mock crime scene Wednesday at Pleasant Grove Junior High, complete with “dead bodies,” scattered blood and other evidence.
The investigation was part of Pleasant Grove Police Department’s nine-week citizens academy.
After Wednesday night’s crime scene investigation at which a suspect was identified, the citizens will next be participating in a mock trial with the fake suspect, where there will be a judge and attorneys.
“They will get the whole feel,” said Chief Mike Roberts with the Pleasant Grove Police Department.
Citizens academies teach regular community members about the practices and intricacies of law enforcement. Participants get a hands-on taste of what it is like to be a police officer. Many agencies across the county regularly hold these academies as one way to connect with the community. After several years of holding citizens academies, some Utah County police departments are seeing the benefits.
Pleasant Grove’s department began holding yearly citizens academies in 2012. Since that time, the support from the community has greatly increased, according to Roberts.
“Any outreach is great. The academy puts citizens at ease and they become more comfortable with us. They know us and understand us,” he said.
In addition to more positive relations between community members and law enforcement, the citizens academies aid in crime prevention in communities because citizens become more aware. Roberts said through citizens’ experiences in the academies, they learn to observe and know what to look for if a crime is occurring. Citizens become more likely to report possible crimes and get the information that police officers need to investigate, he said.
Also on Wednesday, but in Orem, a different group of citizens participated in felony stops, building clearing and traffic stops as part of Orem Police Department’s citizens academy. These scenarios are some of the most eye-opening for the participants, according to Sgt. Jeremy Jamison with the Orem Police Department.
“They get an idea of how quick we have to act, making decisions in a millisecond and then having to live with those decisions,” Jamison said.
For example, two weeks ago, participants in Orem’s academy took part in virtual training with the VirTra use of force simulator. It simulates crimes, such as active shooters, and participants have to respond just as police officers do in real life.
“There were a couple who shot innocent people,” Jamison said about the simulator experience. “They took it to heart, even looking sad.”
Often, those who help make decisions about the police department take part in the academies, Jamison said.
“It’s cool to see city leaders go through the class. They get to understand who we are and understand the job,” he said.
This is a benefit to both the officers and community members as these city leaders often make decisions, such as budgetary, that impact public safety.
Orem’s police department has been holding yearly citizens academies for over 10 years. In that time, dozens of citizens have participated and learned about the work officers do each day.
“The biggest culprit in poor public relations between law enforcement and the community is misunderstanding,” said Lt. Shane Fredrickson with the Orem Police Department. “The more they understand the job, the more support we get from them.”
Experiencing stressful situations, although they are not real, helps citizens to understand why police officers make the decisions that they do, Fredrickson said.
Other area departments also hold citizens academies once or twice each year, including Provo Police Department, which just wrapped up its annual academy last week. Pleasant Grove’s department also holds an annual academy just for teens, ages 14 to 18.