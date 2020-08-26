A Utah County couple was placed under arrest Tuesday after a routine traffic stop allegedly yielded measurable amounts of controlled substances.
Officers with the Saratoga Springs Police Department noticed a vehicle fail to stop at the appropriate place when approaching a red light at the intersection of Pioneer Crossing and Redwood Road. Instead of coming to a stop at the stop line, the vehicle reportedly passed the line by about 20 feet before coming to a stop.
Authorities ran a registration check on the vehicle’s license plates and discovered the insurance status was not found, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The vehicle reportedly took an “abnormally long time” to stop, and officers say they observed a lot of movement from inside the vehicle, specifically from the male driver and female passenger. Police reported both individuals appeared to be reaching near the floorboards and making erratic movements.
According to arrest documents, officers have learned through their training and experience that movements like this are typical that of someone who is trying to hide or retrieve something located near the floor.
After a short time, the vehicle pulled into the Smith’s Marketplace parking lot and came to a stop in one of the stalls. Authorities made contact with the occupants, who were reportedly identified as 37-year-old James Clifford Wright Cohen of Springville and 34-year-old Katie Ann Nielson of American Fork.
Officials recognized Cohen and Nielson as being on parole and called a K-9 officer to the scene. The handler advised officers that the K-9 made a positive indication for narcotics in the vehicle, and Cohen and Nielson were detained in handcuffs while a probable cause search of the vehicle could be conducted.
Once she was detained, Nielson allegedly told police she had concealed heroin in her underwear when the vehicle was being pulled over, adding that it belonged to someone else who had mistakenly left it in her vehicle.
During a search of the vehicle, authorities discovered a bag containing a scale and syringes as well as crystals on the driver’s side floorboard next the the seat, according to the probable cause affidavit. The crystals were field tested and showed a positive indication for methamphetamine.
Officers reported it looked as if the alleged methamphetamine had been dumped on the floor in an effort to keep police from finding it. Authorities also searched Cohen and Nielson’s persons and discovered large quantities of cash in both of their wallets.
In an interview with police, Cohen allegedly said “he know how it looked,” and Nielson reportedly denied that the methamphetamine was hers. Nielson also allegedly told police there would be evidence on her and Cohen’s phones showing they were distributing a controlled substance.
Nielson has been convicted of several possession with intent to distribute charges as well as simple possession and is currently on parole for driving under the influence resulting in a fatal collision alongside other charges.
Cohen also has a history of possession with intent to distribute convictions and is currently on parole for aggravated robbery and other charges.
Cohen and Nielson were taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute and third-degree felony possession of a controlled substance. Cohen is facing additional potential charges for class A misdemeanor tampering with evidence and class B misdemeanor driving with a measurable controlled substance.
Nielson was also arrested under the suspicion of second-degree felony violation of parole and class B misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.