Six arrests were made Saturday in connection with a months-long investigation by detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force of a narcotic distribution group active in Utah and Salt Lake counties.
According to the multiple probable cause statements filed in support of the six arrests, detectives learned several months ago that a group of males was distributing heroin through the two counties. Using confidential sources, detectives worked undercover to make several controlled purchases of heroin from this group.
In April, detectives were granted authorization to intercept wiretap communications through the Fourth District Court of Utah County, according to the statements. Throughout May, detectives intercepted thousands of communications between group members reportedly arranging the sales and distribution of heroin.
According to reports, detectives uncovered evidence that the group distributed heroin to more than 100 customers on a daily basis.
Detectives report to have established a clear organizational structure within the group, and several individuals within the group were subsequently arrested.
Israel Leyva-Arista
Detectives identified 34-year-old Israel as one of the men active in the drug distribution group. After his arrest, reportedly admitted he is the head or leader of the organization and is directly responsible for it.
also reportedly admitted he has been distributing heroin in Utah for the past several months and operates the supply of heroin and methamphetamine from Mexico to Utah.
He was arrested Saturday and booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of second-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, third-degree felony distribution of a controlled substance, third-degree felony endangerment of a child, and third-degree felony obstruction of justice.
Detectives reportedly intercepted as he managed the supply of heroin and the collection point for the revenue received from the distribution.
Detectives also reported seeing distribute amounts of heroin on several occasions.
After receiving a search warrant from a Third District Court judge for a residence in West Jordan, detectives executed a search and reportedly found inside the residence, along with several others reportedly involved in the drug distribution group. Detectives also reported finding large quantities of both heroin and methamphetamine through the residence in both packaged and prepackaged form.
The drugs were reportedly found on table tops and common places in various locations throughout the residence, which detectives assert put in danger two males ages 16 and 17 and two infants both under the age of 2 who were also found living in the residence.
After his arrest, reportedly waived his Miranda rights and told detectives his role in the drug distribution group.
He also reportedly admitted to detectives that when he became aware of law enforcement entering his home upon execution of a search warrant, he began destroying his cellphone. Detectives found the damaged phone and established it contains direct and specific evidence to the arranging and distribution of narcotics.
During the search warrant of residence, detectives seized more than 12 lbs. of methamphetamine, 4 lbs. of heroin and $40,000 in cash, according to the arrest statement.
Federal Agents of Immigration Customs and Enforcement identified as a non-U.S. citizen who has entered the country illegally.
David Fortino Flores-Cruz
Detectives reportedly identified 27-year-old David Fortino Flores-Cruz as a member of the drug distribution group acting as a driver or "runner."
Flores-Cruz was arrested Saturday and booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of third-degree felony controlled substance schedule and third-degree felony endangerment of a child.
Detectives reportedly intercepted communications from Flores-Cruz as he was "dispatched" to meet with customers for the purpose of distributing heroin. Detectives also report seeing Flores-Cruz arrange the distribution of heroin on several occasions.
Flores-Cruz was reportedly found living in the same West Jordan residence as at the time investigators conducted a search warrant of the residence. Because Flores-Cruz was also living in the household with two teenagers and two infants where hazardous drugs were exposed in common places, one of his potential charges is endangerment of a child.
Detectives reportedly identified a bedroom within the residence that is believed to be the primary living quarters of Flores-Cruz. In the room, detectives reportedly found mail correspondence to the suspect and two firearms.
After his arrest, Flores-Cruz reportedly waived his Miranda rights and admitted to detectives that he has been helping to operate the drug distribution group in Utah for the last several months and works directly for .
Federal Agents of Immigration Customs and Enforcement identified Flores-Cruz as a non-U.S. citizen who has entered the country illegally.
Oscar Rojas-Martinez
Detectives reportedly identified 26-year-old Oscar Rojas-Martinez as a driver or "runner" for the drug distribution organization.
Rojas-Martinez was arrested Saturday and booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of third-degree felony possession with intent to distribute controlled substance and third-degree felony endangerment of a child.
According to the arrest report, detectives intercepted communications from Rojas-Martinez as he was "dispatched" to meet with customers for the purpose of distributing heroin. Detectives also report to have seen Rojas-Martinez meet with known or identified heroin users.
Rojas-Martinez was reportedly found living in the same West Jordan residence as at the time investigators conducted a search warrant of the residence. Because Rojas-Martinez was also living in the household with two teenagers and two infants where hazardous drugs were exposed in common places, one of his potential charges is endangerment of a child.
Detectives reportedly identified a bedroom in the West Jordan residence belonging to Rojas-Martinez, in which they found mail correspondence to the suspect.
Federal Agents of Immigration Customs and Enforcement identified Rojas-Martinez as a non-U.S. citizen who has entered the country illegally.
Enrique Munoz-Garcia
According to the probable cause statement, detectives identified 25-year-old Enrique Munoz-Garcia as a driver or "runner" for the drug distribution organization.
Munoz-Garcia was arrested Saturday and booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of second-degree felony controlled substance schedule and third-degree felony endangerment of a child.
According to the arrest report, detectives intercepted communications from Munoz-Garcia as he was "dispatched" to meet with customers for the purpose of distributing heroin. Detectives also report to have seen Munoz-Garcia meet with known or identified heroin users.
Munoz-Garcia was reportedly found living in the same West Jordan residence as at the time investigators conducted a search warrant of the residence. Because Munoz-Garcia was also living in the household with two teenagers and two infants where hazardous drugs were exposed in common places, one of his potential charges is endangerment of a child.
After his arrest, Munoz-Garcia reportedly waived his Miranda rights and admitted to detectives that he had taken part in operating the drug distribution group for the past several months and that he directly works for .
Federal Agents of Immigration Customs and Enforcement identified Munoz-Garcia as a non-U.S. citizen who has entered the country illegally.
Asaiel Munoz-Leyva
Detectives reportedly identified 20-year-old Asaiel Munoz-Leyva as an inner group supplier and lower management-type figure.
Munoz-Leyva was arrested Saturday and booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of second-degree felony controlled substance schedule, third-degree felony obstruction of justice, and third-degree felony endangerment of child.
Detectives reportedly intercepted communications from Munoz-Leyva as he managed the supply of heroin and the collection point for the revenue received from the heroin distribution. Additionally, detectives reported seeing Munoz-Leyva distribute heroin on several occasions.
Munoz-Leyva was reportedly found living in the same West Jordan residence as Leyva-Arista at the time investigators conducted a search warrant of the residence. Because Munoz-Leyva was also living in the household with two teenagers and two infants where hazardous drugs were exposed in common places, one of his potential charges is endangerment of a child.
After his arrest, Munoz-Leyva reportedly waived his Miranda rights and told detectives that he is the primary renter or tenant of the West Jordan residence.
According to the statement, Munoz-Leyva admitted to detectives that he has been working underneath Leyva-Arista to distribute heroin in Utah for the past several months, and that he directly is responsible for the daily resupply of both heroin and methamphetamine to other group members as they distribute heroin throughout both Utah and Salt Lake Counties.
Detectives reportedly have intercepted wiretap communication between Munoz-Leyva and other group members, where he would arrange the daily heroin supply of other members as they distributed heroin to customers.
Munoz-Leyva also reportedly admitted to detectives that when he became aware of law enforcement entering his home, he began destroying his cellphone. Detectives were able to secure his phone, where obvious signs of structural damage to the phone were found. Based on the wiretap investigation, detectives have established the phone contains direct and specific evidence to the arranging and distribution of narcotics.
Federal Agents of Immigration Customs and Enforcement identified Munoz-Leyva as a non-U.S. citizen who has entered the country illegally.
Antonio Balderas-Arellano
Detectives reportedly identified 20-year-old Antonio Balderas-Arellano as an inner group supplier and lower management-type figure.
Balderas-Arellano was arrested Saturday and booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of third-degree knowingly produce/dispense/manufacture controlled substance.
Detectives reportedly intercepted communications from Balderas-Arellano as he managed the supply of heroin and the collection point for the revenue received from the heroin distribution. Additionally, detectives reported seeing Balderas-Arellano distribute heroin on several occasions.
Detectives reportedly found Balderas-Arellano living in Herriman and arrested him there.