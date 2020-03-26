After the Utah County Sheriff’s Office investigated two separate incidents for allegations of excessive force, two detectives have been exonerated.
The sheriff’s office made the announcement in a press release posted Thursday. According to the release, authorities investigated allegations of excessive force in relation to two arrests on separate days.
Jan. 30, 2019, incident
On Jan. 30, 2019, undercover detectives conducting an investigation involving a wanted fugitive were following a car they believed was being driven by the suspect. Authorities followed the vehicle to an Orem gas station and blocked him in using their cars so the driver, who was suspected of being involved in an armed robbery, could not get away.
After refusing to comply with detectives’ commands to exit the vehicle, officials opened the driver’s side door to take him out of the car. Detectives on scene reported seeing a large knife in the suspect’s lap as they opened the door, and after the fugitive continued to refuse getting out of the vehicle, authorities pulled him out of the car.
The suspect refused to go to the ground, and in an effort to control him, a detective struck the fugitive in the shoulder with the magazine of his rifle. The fugitive had allegedly continued to resist arrest and had attempted to re-enter the vehicle, toward the large knife.
After being struck, the suspect went to the ground and authorities were able to take him into custody.
Feb. 4, 2019, incident
During a separate incident on Feb. 4, 2019, undercover detectives from multiple agencies and a Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to make a traffic stop for a 43-year-old man from Cedar Hills when the driver turned onto Interstate 15 and refused to stop for authorities.
When the deputy realized the suspect was not going to stop, he turned off his emergency lights and came to a stop on the side of the interstate to stop the pursuit in the interest of other drivers’ safety. The driver continued to drive erratically, according to the press release, reaching speeds over 90 mph before exiting the interstate in Pleasant Grove, running a red light and getting back on I-15.
Again, the driver exited the freeway and made his way into American Fork where he attempted to complete a left turn before losing control of his vehicle and getting his car stuck on the edge of the road.
Detectives and the deputy involved in the earlier pursuit arrived at the suspect’s location and ordered him to get out of the vehicle, but the driver refused. After the driver told officials he was not going to exit his vehicle, a detective used a utility tool to break the suspect’s passenger side front window while another detective reached into the car to get the driver out.
When the detective reached into the vehicle, the suspect punched the detective in the face and knocked off his glasses. The detective who broke the passenger’s side window moved to the driver’s side and broke that window, as well.
According to the press release, the suspect was known to have concealed weapons and had a history of resisting arrest and evading police. While authorities attempted to get him out of the vehicle and then into handcuffs, the driver struggled, punching and kicking authorities before he was brought in front of the police car.
Detectives put the suspect onto the ground and gave the driver the command to stop resisting, which he refused. The suspect was lying face down with his hands under his stomach and continued to defy authorities.
In an effort to eliminate the potential of the suspect pulling out a concealed weapon and to get his hands out from under him, a detective delivered a knee strike to the back of the suspect’s legs between his knee and hip. Another detective delivered a knee strike and several toe kicks to the suspect’s left shoulder and upper arm.
These strikes are used to weaken large muscles to make it easier to gain control of a suspect, according to police. The strikes were successful and the suspect was taken into custody. The Utah County Attorney’s Office requested charges against the subject, which included felony obstruction of justice and failure to stop at command of police, be dropped.
After further investigation of the incidents, the Utah County Attorney’s Office referred the cases to the Iron County Attorney’s Office to review for criminal charges against the detectives, and the Iron County Attorney’s Office declined to file charges in both cases on March 18.
Sheriff Mike Smith did submit the case to Utah Peace Officer Standard and Training for further investigation.