Investigators with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force arrested one man on Monday for selling heroin and methamphetamine to residents in Utah County and Salt Lake County.
Gabriel Velazquez-Garcia, 24, was booked into Utah County Jail on suspicion of money laundering, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and pattern of unlawful activity, all second-degree felonies.
According to a probable cause statement, officials began investigating Velazquez-Garcia in the beginning of July and tracked phone calls and text messages of one of his buyers.
Throughout the month, Velazquez-Garcia reportedly sold illegal drugs to multiple individuals at several locations in Murray, Taylorsville and West Valley City.
"Investigators identified several individuals from Utah County, who would call (the buyer) and arrange to purchase heroin," police reported, explaining the individuals would travel to another location to pick up the drug. "This pattern has repeated itself hundreds of times over the past 30 days."
On Aug. 11, investigators obtained a search warrant for a West Valley City residence and recovered 16 pounds of methamphetamine allegedly stored by Velazquez-Garcia.
"In a post Miranda interview of those present (at the residence), subjects admitted to being part of a drug distribution ring that was directed by Gabriel Velazquez Garcia," police reported.
He is being held on a $50,000 bond and no formal charges have been filed.