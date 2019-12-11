Deputies are searching for a Provo man who escaped jail custody by cutting his GPS ankle monitor early Wednesday morning.
Boyd Paul Anderson, 49, has been arrested 37 different times since 1997, according to a press release from the Utah County Sheriff's Office.
He was recently sentenced in 4th District Court for felony DUI and drug distribution charges and started serving his sentence with the GPS monitoring program on Oct. 7.
But Anderson reportedly cut the ankle monitor around 4:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
"Anderson has an extensive criminal history in Utah including at least 9 convictions for DUI and convictions for theft, burglary, prescription fraud, impersonating an officer, drug possession and distribution, domestic violence, and numerous traffic violations," police reported.
He may be driving a blue 2009 Chevrolet pickup with an 8-inch lift installed, the press release stated.
Anderson reportedly bought the truck recently from a Provo auto dealership but he did not finish the purchasing process and the vehicle is not registered.
Police said Anderson had been living in Provo and has associations across the county. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds with blue eyes and gray hair, although police state Anderson is currently bald.
"While we do not have specific information that Anderson is a danger to the public, anyone who sees him should exercise caution," the press release stated. "When a prisoner escapes they may be a danger to the public through their efforts to avoid apprehension."
The Utah County Sheriff's Office asked anyone with information to call Central Utah 911 at (801) 794-3970.