Jails and prisons around the country are bracing for the spread of COVID-19 and Utah County Jail is no exception.
According to Sheriff Mike Smith, many safety measures have been enacted to protect the employees and inmates at the jail from exposure to COVID-19.
“We want to assure everyone we are working diligently to provide health and safety for our inmate population,” he said. “We apologize for any inconveniences some of these new policies may cause.”
Smith said that the Sheriff’s Office is asking law enforcement officers for alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent crimes, such as cite and release.
“Crimes that would expose our communities to danger, such as violent offenders, sex offenders and substantial warrants will be admitted into jail,” he said.
The jail, located in Spanish Fork, usually houses an average of 550 to 600 inmates per day. According to Chief Deputy Matthew Higley, those numbers have dropped recently due to virus concerns. This last week, the number was closer to 420 inmates.
The jail’s medical staff is screening arrestees for any signs or symptoms related to COVID-19. This screening takes place in the sally port before they are brought into the jail, according to Smith. Medical staff members as well as deputies are watching for any signs or symptoms of COVID-19 with inmates. The jail facility itself is being sanitized more carefully and frequently.
Additionally, the medical staff is instructing inmates on proper hygiene. Information about COVID-19 and best hygiene practice information has been distributed throughout all housing areas and booking.
“We have put all signs up in English and Spanish for the inmates and staff,” Smith said. “Our primary concern is health and safety.”
Several years ago, the Utah County Jail made the switch to video visitation, which means visits are done remotely and visitors do not need to actually come to the jail if they have access to a computer or other device.
“We have a few visitation monitors at the Sheriff’s Office and they are still available to use for the public. We have not shut them down yet due to the virus,” Higley said. “However, we are encouraging people to stay home and visit remotely.”
Other safety practices now being put into place in light of the pandemic include the suspension of volunteer services, modification of food handling practices and emergency sick leave and options for employees with signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
Access to protective equipment is one of the challenges that the jail is experiencing.
“We are very concerned for our staff and the inmates and we are working on getting additional personal protective equipment for everyone in the jail as we anticipate that we will run out of our supplies sometime next week,” Higley said. “Our medical division director has been working on this issue pretty much non-stop for the past week.”
Some of these needed protective supplies include masks, eye protection and gowns.
“We have been going through our current supplies of these items pretty quickly and we cannot get them from our usual sources,” Higley said. “As you can imagine, these items are in very high demand right now. This is making it very difficult for us.”
Smith said as they move forward, jail administration will continue to evaluate best practices policies in these extraordinary circumstances to provide safety and stability to the Utah County community.