Detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force arrested a Spanish Fork man Monday evening.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, detectives received information 34-year-old Camron Casey Taufer was in possession of a stolen handgun and was staying at a Spanish Fork residence.
Detectives responded to the location with officials from Adult Probation and Parole and made contact with the homeowner at the front door. The homeowner allowed authorities into the residence to look for Taufer.
During the search, officials discovered drug paraphernalia and marijuana in plain view, and in speaking with the homeowner about Taufer possibly being in possession of a firearm, the homeowner told police he had heard from a woman close to Taufer that he did have a gun, according to arrest documents.
The woman also had told the homeowner that the firearm had been hidden in a vehicle parked behind the residence.
Authorities made contact with Taufer in the backyard of the residence, allegedly telling officials he didn’t know about a gun but that they were more than welcome to search the vehicle in question. Detectives were unable to find a weapon after searching the vehicle.
Taufer allegedly agreed to allow detectives to search his residence, which was a travel trailer parked in the backyard of the home. While detectives were inside the trailer conducting a search, Taufer allegedly admitted to having a gun but stated he thought it was in the vehicle officials had already searched, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Detectives took Taufer into custody and questioned him about the location of the weapon. Taufer allegedly told police the firearm was under his bed or in his girlfriend’s vehicle, but detectives later found it under some clothing on the bunk above the main bed. The firearm was identified as a black pistol that had been listed in the National Crime Information Center as stolen.
Taufer allegedly told police he bought the weapon from a friend for $20 and said he knew that the friend had stolen it from a vehicle in Spanish Fork, according to arrest documents.
Authorities conducted a records check on Taufer and discovered that he had an active protective order against him that prohibits him from owning any weapons as he is classified as a Category II restricted person. Taufer also had two active warrants for his arrest in relation to class B misdemeanor electronic communication harassment.
Taufer was booked into the Utah County Jail under the suspicion of second-degree felony theft by receiving stolen property and third-degree felony possession of a firearm by a restricted person. He is currently being held on $2,000 bail.