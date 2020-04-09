Two Colorado residents were taken into custody in Utah County on Wednesday after officials allegedly discovered tens of thousands of dollars worth of narcotics in their possession.
Undercover officers from the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force contacted deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office after receiving reports of multiple hand-to-hand drug transactions at a Flying J truck stop in Springville and at the Utah Transportation Association Trax station in Orem, according to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests.
Sheriff’s deputies located the vehicle containing the two suspects traveling north on Interstate 15. Once the Major Crimes Task Force had obtained probable cause, the deputies initiated a traffic stop on the two suspects.
Once the vehicle was safely pulled over, deputies approached the car where 19-year-old Andrea Carbajal was driving and 26-year-old Jorge Luis Aguilar-Avila was in the passenger seat. According to arrest documents, as the deputy approached the vehicle, he observed Aguilar-Avila allegedly attempting to conceal something in the glove box.
The deputies told Aguilar-Avila and Carbajal they had been pulled over because undercover officers had observed them engaged in hand-to-hand drug transactions. The pair were instructed to exit the vehicle, which they did.
After some discussion, Carbajal reportedly informed police that illicit narcotics were located in the glove box. Authorities opened the glove box and found a blue paper towel stuffed into the back right hand corner, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After removing the paper towel, deputies found a hole that had been created through the wall of the glove box where two plastic bags and one black, fabric bag was hidden. Each bag contained a number of black and white bags, which smelled heavily of vinegar, according to arrest documents.
Through further investigation, officials reportedly identified two separate substances as heroin and cocaine. Aguilar-Avila and Carbajal allegedly identified the cocaine only by the street name “white.”
Deputies found a total of 102.6 grams of heroin and 9.4 grams of cocaine. Officials estimate the street value for these amounts to be $20,520 of heroin and $1,000 of cocaine. Additionally, according to arrest documents, Carbajal possessed $2,932 in cash and Aguilar-Avila had $864 in cash.
Aguilar-Avila and Carbajal were both taken into custody under suspicion of second-degree felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance. Carbajal is being held in Utah County Jail and Aguilar-Avila is in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's custody. Both are being held on $25,000 bail.