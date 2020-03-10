The Utah County Major Crimes Task Force apprehended two Salt Lake County men during a major crimes drugs bust Monday afternoon.
According to the probable cause statements filed in support of the arrests, detectives with the Utah County Major Crimes Task Fork had been investigating a group that was believed to be distributing heroin in Salt Lake and Utah counties.
During the course of their investigation, detectives established enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant for one of the vehicles that was suspected to be involved in the distribution of illicit narcotics.
Officials executed the search warrant Monday, locating the vehicle in Lindon. Police also located two individuals in the front seat.
According to the probable cause affidavit, law enforcement had previously observed the pair, identified as 39-year-old Aldo Avalon-Garcia of West Valley City and 38-year-old Enrique Vizcarra-Curiel of Salt Lake City, during the course of the investigation.
Utah County officials also located a man in the rear seat of the vehicle. The individual’s identity has not been released. According to arrest documents, the individual told police he was present in the car to purchase heroin from Avalon-Garcia and Vizcarra-Curiel.
Under Miranda, Avalon-Garcia and Vizcarra-Curiel allegedly told police they were selling heroin. Avalon-Garcia reported he sold about $500-600 worth of heroin each day.
After all three men were placed in custody, officials searched the vehicle. Police discovered about 56 grams of brown powder with multiple twists during the search. The substance was field tested and yielded a positive indication of heroin. Officials also discovered about three grams of a white, powder substance that tested positive for cocaine.
The typical dosage for the average heroin user, according to the probable cause affidavit, is .1 grams, making the total amount of heroin discovered amounting to about 560 individual doses, which officers assert is “far more than any one user would normally possess.”
Avalon-Garcia and Vizcarra-Curiel were arrested under suspicion of two second-degree felony charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance, and a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Both men are being held on $50,000 bail. At this time, U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement has also placed a detention order on both suspects.