Authorities took an Eagle Mountain man into custody after an hours-long stand-off with Utah County Sheriff's Office deputies, K-9 officers and SWAT officers.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Eagle Mountain on Saturday evening after the homeowner reported a trespass in progress, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
The homeowner told police that he had found 33-year-old Eon Clayton McNeill hiding in a closet in his basement after McNeill allegedly entered the home through a basement window.
McNeill was a former renter but had been evicted from the residence due to missed rent. McNeill had allegedly left the property for one week before the incident.
The homeowner said he told McNeill to leave the property but McNeill allegedly refused, locking himself in a room in the basement, according to arrest documents.
Deputies made contact with McNeill, giving him instructions to exit the room in which he had locked himself. When McNeill refused, authorities began negotiations with him while giving him clear instructions on how to have the situation come to a peaceful conclusion.
Deputies had begun speaking with McNeill from the main floor of the residence while he remained in the basement. However, McNeill retreated into a room and locked the door when a Saratoga Springs K-9 officer arrived on scene.
Before locking himself in a basement room, officials gave McNeill several commands, warning him that if he did not comply, the K-9 was going to be set loose to apprehend him.
McNeill told authorities he wanted them to come into the room he had locked himself in, making threats to shoot at or stab officers and deputies, according to the probable cause affidavit.
After several hours of McNeill allegedly ignoring deputies’ commands to exit the locked bedroom safely, gas projectiles were deployed into the room in an effort to subdue McNeill.
During the physical arrest, McNeill continued to resist officials. SWAT officers had to “apply control techniques to get McNeill in handcuffs,” according to arrest documents.
One of the homeowner’s family members told police McNeill had stolen a vehicle from him, as well. Authorities located a vehicle matching the description of the stolen vehicle two houses away from the homeowner’s residence.
The vehicle had since been reported stolen through the Pleasant Grove Police Department. The person who filed the report told police the vehicle had been taken from their property and that they had the theft on video.
McNeill was taken into custody under the suspicion of second-degree felony possession of a stolen vehicle, class A misdemeanor criminal trespass, class B misdemeanor interference with an arrest officer, and class B misdemeanor threat of violence.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $10,000 bail.