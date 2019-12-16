Almost two weeks after former Sheriff Jim Tracy warned county commissioners against reinstating a federal contract with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, current Sheriff Mike Smith said he also opposes the contract.
A press release issued by the Sheriff's Office Sunday says Smith and his administration conducted extensive research leading up to Utah County's 2020 budget discussions.
"As budget discussions remain in the public eye, Sheriff Smith believes it is important to understand why any decision related to considering again entering into a contract to house ICE prisoners should be left to him and his administration," the statement read. "They are the ones most familiar with how such an action would impact operations within the Utah County Sheriff’s Office."
In November, Commissioner Bill Lee suggested reissuing the ICE agreement to subsidize the sheriff's office in exchange for holding detained undocumented residents at the Utah County Jail.
The contract was terminated in August 2016 due to a lack of resources and overcrowding when nearly a third of jail inmates were convicted undocumented residents.
Lee said he believed the contract would bring the county $4.5 million that could be used for budget increases for the sheriff's office or other county departments.
However, Smith said no additional staff was hired during the duration of the contract. ICE inmates were held and supervised by deputies working mandatory and voluntary overtime, the press release stated.
Most of the revenue from the contract came in the form of direct expenses for housing inmates, and the jail would be subject to oversight from multiple federal agencies.
"There was very little additional revenue," according to the statement. "Lawsuits become routine even when there may be no cause to support such actions."
During the budget discussion in November, Lee also suggested county officials could ask for $2.4 million that the Sheriff's Office received after backing out of the ICE agreement, an amount Lee said had not materialized.