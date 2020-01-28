The fastest growing city in the United States will soon have its first detective.
On Tuesday, the Utah County Commission voted 3-0 to authorize the Utah County Sheriff’s Office to change its staffing plan to hire a full-time detective who would work in Vineyard, one of the county’s contract cities.
The sheriff’s office contracts with a number of cities in the county that do not have their own police departments, including Eagle Mountain, Elk Ridge, Woodland Hills and Goshen.
Sgt. Holden Rockwell, a sheriff’s office patrol sergeant assigned to Vineyard, said the detective position was needed to accommodate the rapid growth of the small Utah County city.
Vineyard’s population grew by 62.79% between 2017 and 2018, according to estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau, making it the fastest growing city with populations above 1,000 in the county.
Police services in Vineyard need to ramp up “as the city grows and as call volumes go up and case numbers go up,” Rockwell said, adding that the city currently has six patrol deputies and a full-time school resource officer.
The detective would investigate cases and incidents “that go above and beyond what a patrol deputy can do,” the sergeant said.
In December, the commission passed its 2020 budget and increased the sheriff’s office’s enforcement budget by $379,964, or 1.8%. But that increase does not have anything to do with hiring a Vineyard detective, according to Rockwell, since the city will be funding the position.
Rockwell told the commissioners that the county would start receiving funds from Vineyard “as soon as a person is in that position.”
Commissioner Bill Lee said he was concerned that hiring a detective for Vineyard could make the county liable if something happened to them.
“We have liabilities that are out there in the way of insurance purposes and possible deaths and everything else that can happen that we’re fully on the hook for,” said Lee.
Rockwell said cities pay an insurance premium as part of their contract, which is about $1,162 a year per deputy.
Commissioner Nathan Ivie asked whether those contracted through the sheriff’s office respond to crimes or events that occur in unincorporated areas of the county. Rockwell said they do, adding that deputies in Vineyard respond to incidents elsewhere in the county if other officers aren’t available.
Hiring a detective assigned to Vineyard will help keep residents safe as its population continues to grow, said Rockwell.
“A detective position is warranted,” he said.