The Utah County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday that two of its deputies tested positive for COVID-19 late last week.
According to the press release, Sheriff Mike Smith was initially notified that a deputy had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25. In the days that followed, Smith was notified once more that another deputy had also tested positive.
Utah County Health Department officials told Smith they do not believe the deputies were at work when their symptoms began to present themselves, stating they would not have been contagious at that time, according to the release.
Utah County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Spencer Cannon said additional measures outside of what has already been established previously have not been developed at this time.
The likelihood of the virus spreading due to making contact with these deputies is considered very low, according to officials at the Utah County Health Department.
Smith is working closely with Utah County Health Department officials to ensure the safety and wellbeing of deputies and residents in the custody of the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office has put a number of preventative measures into place to decrease the risk of spread in its inmate populations and for its deputies. Officials have put extra effort into sanitizing commonly used surfaces, discouraging hand shakes and promoting social distancing among staff and inmates, Cannon said.
Even the staff cafeteria, he said, is limiting the number of people allowed inside at once to 10 people, in accordance with the Utah Health Department’s social gathering recommendations. Food service procedures have also changed. The cafeteria no longer allows self-service, buffet-style food, and instead plates of food are prepared and served by staff.
“The jail for years has had routine medical screening when inmates are booked into jail, but they have added additional questions that they ask in that screening process related to COVID-19 concerns,” Cannon said.
Additionally, Smith has asked law enforcement officers to actively look for alternatives to incarceration for nonviolent crimes. Police are writing citations when possible to decrease the risk of infecting jail inmates with COVID-19 crimes.
Cannon said this clears up space within the county jail, which can hold 800 inmates at a time. At the moment, the jail is holding about 400 inmates to allow for social distancing, and officials are educating inmates about the novel strain of coronavirus and how it spreads.
Law enforcement has also limited inmate visits to online-only, through video or audio calls, to help reduce the spread of infection.
“While we can proactively take measures to protect ourselves and those around us, people who are in custody can’t do that,” he said. “Largely, they rely on us to give them information and provide the means necessary to take precautions in their day-to-day associations.”
Anyone who came into contact with these deputies has been notified and are being monitored. The two deputies are currently self-quarantining at home.
Officials were unable to release whether the deputies developed COVID-19 through community spread or travel.