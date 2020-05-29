Deputies with the Utah County Sheriff's Office arrested an Eagle Mountain man Thursday after he reportedly possessed large amounts of drugs in the presence of a minor.
Authorities responded to the home of 19-year-old Joel Estaban Rodriguez on Thursday to conduct a search on his room in accordance with his Fourth District Court Plea in Abeyance and Utah County Alternative Probation Supervision Agreement, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Rodriguez had pleaded guilty to a third-degree felony charge of possession with intent to distribute and a class B misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia in February. The plea in abeyance was then set for 24 months.
Before searching Rodriguez’ room, officers spoke with him about the legality of the search and asked if there was anything in the room that authorities should know about. Rodriguez allegedly pointed to a black and red gym back on the floor in the center of the room.
Police discovered a clear plastic bag that they suspected to contain psilocybin, or “shrooms,” inside the gym bag, according to arrest documents.
One of the officers asked Rodriguez if there were any more controlled substances in the room, and Rodriguez allegedly told police there was a safe containing ecstasy under his bed.
Authorities retrieved the safe, which is commonly used to store handguns and documents, but were unable to open it as Rodriguez refused to speak with police further.
When police were finally able to open the safe, they discovered 21 grams of MDMA, three pill capsules loaded with .2 grams of MDMA, a bag containing a large number of empty pill capsules, 17 commercially packaged 1 gram “dab” pouches, 13.3 grams psilocybin, and two digital scales.
Through further investigation, police also discovered several prescription pill bottles with defaced labels to conceal names of patients inside a silver case on the floor next to the gym bag. One of the pill bottles included 57 pills of 10 mg zolpidem.
A bottle labeled as “promethazine with codeine cough syrup” designated as a “bulk container, not for household use” was also discovered. The bottle was labeled as being 473 milliliters.
Additionally, according to the probable cause affidavit, authorities discovered a glass pipe, metal grinder and metal plate with “dab,” a concentrated wax form of THC, residue.
A brown shoe box containing paper and plastic bags with what police suspected to be marijuana was also allegedly found on Rodriguez’ drawer pack.
Police asserted that Rodriguez endangered his 16-year-old brother by allegedly keeping controlled substances in a location that was easily accessible, according to arrest documents.
Rodriguez was booked into the Utah County Jail under suspicion of four second-degree felony charges for possession with intent to distribute, a third-degree felony count of endangerment of a child or elder, class A misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Rodriguez was already allegedly not in good standing with the Utah County Alternative Probation as he failed to meet multiple conditions of his Fourth District Court Plea in Abeyance and Utah County Alternative Probation Supervision Agreements, including failing to submit to drug testing, failing to participate in treatment, and allegedly participating in drug-related violations.
Authorities have requested that Rodriguez be held on substantial bail.