Troopers with the Utah Highway Patrol arrested more than a dozen people across the state who were drinking and driving Halloween night.
A UHP social media post reported there were 14 drivers booked into jail for driving while under the influence between Thursday night to Friday morning.
Officials reported deputies, officers and troopers worked 230 extra shifts between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. during the annual DUI blitz.
Among those were an Orem man who was booked into the Utah County Jail for investigation of a DUI class B misdemeanor.
According to a probable cause report, officers stopped the vehicle in Lehi and talked with the driver. He reportedly couldn't repeat the alphabet or count backwards and fought with the officers during his arrest, police reported.
A Salt Lake City man was also arrested on suspicion of a DUI class B misdemeanor while driving in Provo. A police report states the man reportedly had a blood alcohol content of .137.
There were also six vehicle crashes with injuries during the same time, although none were fatal crashes.