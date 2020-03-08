The state of Utah saw a decrease in the number of rapes and sexual assaults reported in 2019, a study announced.
Although lower than the national rate, the state of Utah ranked No. 11 for most rapes per capita out of 51 states and U.S. territories, according to a study released by Social Catfish in February. The study, “States With The Most and Least Rapes in America,” was completed using FBI Uniform Crime Reporting data from 2019.
In that year, Utah reported 55.3 rapes per 100,000 residents. Alaska topped the list with the most reported rapes per 100,000 residents, falling at over 161.
Nationally, cities with over 500,000 residents saw a 13.6% decline in the amount of rapes reported while cities with over 1 million residents saw a 5.3% decrease.
Smaller cities, with a population of under 10,000 people, were the only cities to report an overall increase of about 1%. The most significant decline was in the western region of the U.S., where the rate dropped by almost 10%.
According to the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted every 73 seconds. The network, the largest anti-sexual violence organization in the nation, also reported that nearly half a million victims of rape and assault are reported every year.
A majority of victims fall under the age of 30, with 54% between the ages of 18 and 34. RAINN also reported that 15% of reported rape victims are between the ages of 12 and 17 while 3% of victims are over the age of 65.
Furthermore, the organization reported 90% of adult victims and 82% of child victims are female. This, however, does not mean boys and men are not at risk for sexual assault, as male college students are particularly susceptible, according to RAINN.
Students between the ages of 18 and 24 are five times as likely to experience sexual assault as other men the same age who do not attend college. However, the most at-risk demographic group is girls and women between the ages of 12 and 34.
While victims can be sexually abused by strangers, RAINN reports that studies show eight out of 10 victims are assaulted by someone they know, especially children. Of the reported cases, 93% of juvenile victims reported they knew their attacker with 34% of them identifying their attacker as a family member.
The Utah Department of Health identified six priority risk and protective factors for preventing sexual violence in a previous study.
Gender inequity, adherence to traditional gender norms and societal norms that support violence were listed as some potential risk factors while promoting association with pro-social peers, providing community support and encouraging skill-solving in a nonviolent manner were listed as potential ways to reduce the rate of reported sexual assaults.
Officials recommend that survivors of sexual assault should contact police before showering to ensure the greatest likelihood that evidence pointing to the attacker can be successfully documented. Victims advocates are also available through the rape hotline at RAINN.org or at 800-656-4673.