The Utah State Senate approved a bill on Friday that would prohibit a person convicted of a homicide from being released on parole unless they “cooperated in the recovery of the victim’s remains.”
Senate Bill 124, sponsored by Sen. Mike McKell, R-Spanish Fork, would amend state code related to parole proceedings to state that the Utah Board of Pardons and Parole “may not parole any offender convicted of homicide unless … the remains of the victim have been recovered … (or) the offender can demonstrate by a preponderance of the evidence that the offender has cooperated in good faith efforts to locate the remains.”
The bill passed its second reading in the Senate unanimously on Friday and still needs to pass a third reading before going to the House for further consideration.
During a Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee hearing on Jan. 29, McKell said that “as we look to parole defendants who have been convicted — these are convicted persons who have committed homicide — this is just simply a restriction to let them out on parole.”
“I think it’s straightforward,” the Spanish Fork senator said. “I’m actually surprised that we don’t do more of this across the nation. I think before you have an opportunity to parole, you need to make a good-faith effort to help find the remains. I know people can be reformed in prison and that’s great, but we need closure for families. I think it’s a step in the right direction.”
Former Utah County Attorney Jeff Buhman spoke in favor of the bill during the committee hearing and talked about a case in Utah County where the offender “had admitted many times that he knew where the … remains were” and led police “on a wild goose chase.”
“And, the victim’s family was traumatized by their inability to find her remains,” Buhman said. “And, frankly, this offender played games for years.”
The former county attorney noted that Utah County spent over $100,000 searching for the remains and weren’t able to recover the remains.
“That family has still never received closure, even though we know that the offender knows where that body is,” he said.
While Buhman did not specify the offender he was referring to, he was likely talking about Timmy Brent Olsen, who was convicted in 2006 of lying to a grand jury investigating the 1995 disappearance of 15-year-old Kiplyn Davis.
In August 2006, Olsen, who witnesses say admitted to raping, killing and burying the girl in Spanish Fork Canyon, led prosecutors on a “wild goose chase” and changed his story about where the girl may be buried, according to The Associated Press.
“The closure that gives the victim’s family is immeasurable,” Buhman said. “And I think it’s a fair thing to put in the law that an offender who knows where the remains are and has been found guilty or pleads guilty should in fact cooperate.”
S.B. 124 received a unanimous favorable recommendation from the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice Committee on Jan. 29.