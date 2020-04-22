The Utah Supreme Court entered an order that permits law school graduates an alternative to passing the Utah State Bar to be admitted to practice law in Utah.
The order provides temporary accommodations that are intended to provide relief to applicants who planned to take the Utah bar exam in July 2020 but will not be unable to because of the coronavirus pandemic.
According to a press release by the Utah State Courts, the order, which was announced Tuesday, requires those who participate in the temporary Utah State Bar process to undertake 360 hours of practice under the supervision of an already-licensed attorney. Additionally, applicants must be a graduate from a law school with a high bar passage rate or be currently classified as in good standing and licensed in another jurisdiction.
"We know that applicants invest several weeks and thousands of dollars preparing to take the bar exam," Utah Supreme Court Chief Justice Matthew Durrant said in a statement. "Because of the crisis, not only could we not guarantee that Utah could offer the bar examination safely, we could not tell applicants when they should start to invest the time and money to prepare for the exam."
Before the order was entered, the Utah Supreme Court considered a number of potential solutions. One of these possible answers included administering the bar examination using social distancing guidelines already in place. Another potential resolution was allowing applicants to work under the “third-year practice rule” until exams were offered.
The Utah Supreme Court circulated a draft of the proposal to provide a one-time path to bar licensure on April 9, sparking more than 500 comments and national attention. The Court reviewed the comments and revised the order to include applicants licensed in other states and expand the category of those classified as supervisors under the order.
Applicants must meet several other requirements that are intended to ensure the attorneys admitted to practice under the order are “as competent as those admitted after passing the two-day, 12-hour bar examination,” according to the press release.
In order to be considered qualified to participate in the temporary bar licensure process, applicants must be a law school graduate or an attorney in good standing in another jurisdiction, and must have submitted an application to take the bar exam by April 1. Qualified candidates must also perform 360 hours of supervised legal service under an experienced attorney.
Applicants who graduated from law school must have received an overall first-time passing rate of 86% or more in 2019 to qualify. The cutoff was selected because it was also the passing rate for all first-time test takers in 2019.
Applicants who are attorneys licensed in another jurisdiction must be in good standing, have passed the bar exam in another jurisdiction and have graduated from an approved law school.
All qualified candidates must complete a character and fitness check as well as pass the Multistage Professional Responsibility Examination to test the knowledge of the applicants’ ethical standards.
To accommodate the number of applicants who do not qualify, the Utah Supreme Court will also not require potential test takers to wait until the next regularly-scheduled bar examination in February 2021. Instead, the Court is working with the National Conference of Bar Examiners to offer the examination in Utah as soon as it can be done safely.
The bar exam is administered by the National Conference of Bar Examiners, and the Utah Supreme Court is looking forward to potential remote examination options, but it is unclear when these options might become available.
"We hope that the bar exam will in some form become available sooner than is now anticipated, but at present, the other solutions we have examined have an unacceptable level of uncertainty for applicants and employers," Durrant said.