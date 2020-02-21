The Utah Supreme Court reversed a murder conviction for the teenage getaway driver of the man convicted of killing a Utah County Sheriff’s sergeant Friday.
The court announced Friday that errors in jury instructions during 23-year-old Meagan Grunwald’s trial could have reasonably influenced the jury’s decision to convict.
“Our confidence in the guilty verdict is undermined,” Chief Justice Matthew Durrant said in a written opinion released by the court.
In 2015, Grunwald was sentenced to 30 years-to-life in prison, and prior to her sentencing, she was found guilty of 11 charges, including a first-degree felony charge of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony charge of attempted aggravated murder and a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery.
Grunwald was 17 years old when her boyfriend, 27-year-old Angel Garcia-Juaregui, shot and killed Utah County Sheriff Sgt. Cory Wride in 2014. Wride had pulled up behind Grunwald’s truck to check on the stopped vehicle when Garcia-Juaregui shot him in his parked patrol vehicle.
Garcia-Juaregui later died in a shootout with police. During that incident, Garcia-Juaregui wounded Utah County Sheriff’s Deputy Greg Sherwood, who was shot in the head.
Sherwood survived, and in 2018, the Utah Court of Appeals reversed convictions for the attempted murder of Sherwood that were stacked against Grunwald, citing improper jury instructions.
At that time, however, the Court upheld aggravated murder and aggravated robbery convictions, stating that “the error was harmless” in these instances.
Although the teenage getaway driver did not fire a single shot that day, the jury found that she was equally responsible for the death of the Utah County officials as an accomplice.
In order for the conviction to reasonably fit her actions, Grunwald would have had to be reasonably certain of death. Grunwald testified at the time of Wride’s shooting she believed the glass on the patrol car was bulletproof but began to have doubts as the chase transpired.
Grunwald’s attorneys argued the jury’s improper instruction directed jurors to find her guilty even if they believe she acted recklessly.