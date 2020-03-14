A Vineyard homeowner contacted police after a neighbor's dog entered his backyard and began to attack his mini Australian shepherd.
Dispatchers with Central Utah Dispatch received a call from a Vineyard man Wednesday just before 6 p.m. advising officials that his neighbor’s dog had gotten into his backyard and was attacking his own dog, according to a press release by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.
The man had tried to pull their dog away from the attacking dog, but the dog would not let go. Both the man and his wife sustained injuries from either the attacking dog or their dog as she tried to flee from the other.
During the effort to rescue their dog, the man called police and placed the phone nearby as he tried to separate the dogs. The man then went inside to retrieve his shotgun. Several other individuals attempted to rescue the Australian shepherd before the man returned to the backyard.
The man told the other individuals to back away from the two dogs before shooting the attacking dog three times, according to the statement. The neighbor’s dog stopped it’s attack and died on scene. The homeowner then loosened the grip the neighbor’s dog still had on his dog.
According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, authorities will not be pursuing charges against the man who shot the dog as he acted lawfully.
“In situations like this it is legal in Utah for someone to shoot a dog if it is attacking a domesticated animal or wildlife,” the press released said. “This should always be done with due regard for the circumstances, considering the safety of others in the area and the proximity of homes or other people who may be at risk from this kind of action.”
Authorities spoke with the owner of the attacking dog who told officials a family member had left a gate open, allowing the dog to escape. One of the dog’s owners was issued a citation for allowing a vicious dog to run at large, which is a class B misdemeanor.
The dog that was attacked sustained serious injuries to its back near her tail. She is expected to recover.