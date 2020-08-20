A Pleasant Grove man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges after allegedly throwing a woman into the Provo River.
Deputies with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the Provo River Resort on Sunday to investigate a dispute that was reported to have occurred the day before.
Employees at the resort advised police that 61-year-old Douglas Harold Green of Pleasant Grove had allegedly thrown a woman into the Provo River, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Authorities who spoke with Green reported he told them he threw the woman into the river after she refused to do what he had asked. The woman told authorities she and Green had been arguing about dinner arrangements when Green allegedly became angry.
According to arrest documents, Green then reportedly dragged the woman to the riverbank and forced her into the water. Witnesses told police they tried to help the woman out of the river, but Green had allegedly yelled for them to stay away.
When police spoke with the woman, they reportedly observed two bruises — one on each arm — that she said were from Green allegedly dragging her into the river.
Green was arrested Sunday under the suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault and class B misdemeanor unlawful detention. Green also was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Arresting officers petitioned the court to hold Green without bail after the woman advised police he had allegedly physically assaulted her several times over many years, fearing he would retaliate if she reported him. The woman added that she believed Green would find her and kill her if he was released.
On Monday, the State of Utah filed two charges against Green, including third-degree felony aggravated kidnapping in the course of committing unlawful detention and class B misdemeanor assault.
At a preliminary hearing on Wednesday, Judge Jennifer Brown with the Fourth District in Heber set the bail at $1,500 cash or bond. However, if Green makes bail, he is required to wear a GPS ankle monitor and he must stay away from the Provo River. Green will be able to go to work and attend treatment.
Judge Brown also granted the woman a personal protective order Wednesday.
The incident surrounding both charges is currently listed as a domestic violence offense.