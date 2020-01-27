Since April 2019, local watchdog group Courtwatch has collected data from nearly 1,500 hours of court observance of domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse cases in the 4th District Court in Provo.
The data shows some trends within the community, one of the most concerning being that 71.7 percent of sexual assault cases involved minors, and most cases of child abuse were sexual in nature.
“I don’t even have an adjective to describe that,” Courtwatch founder and director Becca Kearl said. “I have five kids, and this is a mother’s worst nightmare.”
Kearl explained that these kinds of cases thrive in secrecy, even though statistically the perpetrators in these kinds of crimes are usually well known to the victim.
While the data analysis from students in BYU’s master’s of public administration program didn’t show systemic bias in sentencing or judicial efficiency, that doesn’t mean that there weren’t any problems, Kearl said.
There seems to be a socioeconomic component, Kearl said, as more than half of defendants used public defenders.
There were also significant delays in court proceedings, with some cases scheduled as early as 8:30 a.m. not seen until 3 p.m.— particularly affecting hourly employees and those that can’t afford child care.
Overall, the comments about court efficiency from volunteers were mostly positive, and though the delays were notable, they also remarked on the compassion of attorneys and judges for both victims and defendants.
This data was not the only goal or outcome of the program. The volunteer process itself has taken an average person who knows little about the court system, trained them, and allowed them to be witnesses to both the legal process and the overall issues within the community.
According to a survey the program conducted, of the 89 volunteers, over 77% of them gained a better understanding of the court system. Most of them have had multiple conversations about their work with others, and some have even decided to pursue law.
During her time with Courtwatch, administrative logistics intern Emily Kunz quickly realized that cases like these are not nearly as black and white as she thought they were. She had to abandon the labels of “good person” and “bad person.”
“It’s difficult to step into the complexity,” she said. “The only thing different between me and the defendants are our actions. It made me no less horrified by their crimes, but these people are just people.”
Kunz plans to take the awareness and knowledge she has gained through Courtwatch with her as she finishes up her bachelor’s degree at UVU and prepares for law school.
This is the kind of community engagement that Kearl wants to see as part of the program. Community discussions, she said, are the way to change things, from teaching consent in schools to following the “Start by Believing” Utah campaign.
Courtwatch plans to disseminate the information they have gathered and shift into more of an advocacy role to help communities recognize the issues and the already-existing resources, and work to heal themselves.
“Once you are aware of what’s going on, you become a safe harbor and a resource,” Kearl said.