West Jordan Police released the name and picture of a man believed to be involved in a double homicide over the weekend.
Since the announcement Monday evening, authorities have also made an arrest. Tony Butterfield, 31, and Katherine Butterfield, 30, were both shot and killed early Saturday morning during a suspected home invasion.
During a press conference Monday, West Valley Police Department Sgt. J.C. Holt announced the department has identified 31-year-old Albert Enoch Johnson as a suspect in the case.
Holt said Johnson knew the Butterfield family, and the crime is being considered a targeted and isolated act of violence. Police have not released a possible motive for the killings.
Johnson was last seen driving a dark grey 2008 Toyota Corolla. The vehicle has a Utah license plate reading V464MW. The suspect may still be using the vehicle to get around or may have dropped the car off somewhere, Holt said.
Holt described Johnson as being 5-feet, 10-inches and about 270 pounds, adding that he could have sustained some injuries during the crime. These injuries are believed to be significant but non-life threatening.
Holt said there was evidence of an altercation during the suspected home invasion, and the injuries are more than likely consistent with knife wounds from either being stabbed or cut on his appendages, such as his arms or his legs. Police believe Johnson acted alone.
“We do believe the Butterfields were absolutely true victims as a result of this act,” Holt said. “They did not have any role in this. We don’t believe there was any criminal activity going on on their part or anything like that. Just a terrible situation, horrific.”
Tony and Katherine Butterfield left behind three children between the ages of 4 years and 6 months old. In a statement from their families, Tony and Katherine Butterfield are remembered as incredible, kind and happy.
“We hold no ill-will towards the perpetrator(s) and pray for them and their families,” the statement said. “We are grateful for the immediate and professional work of the West Jordan Police and other investigators, and are confident in their abilities to bring this case to resolution.”
Johnson is not currently in custody and his location remains unknown. Authorities have arrested his wife, Sina Johnson, in connection with the crime, booking her into the Salt Lake County Jail on Monday night under suspicion of obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.
The investigation is still ongoing, and anyone with information about the case or Johnson’s whereabouts has been asked to contact West Jordan Police at (801) 256-2000.