American Fork police arrested a West Jordan couple who were seen attempting to steal merchandise while shopping with their children.
Officials responded to an American Fork business just after noon on Sunday following reports of a theft in progress. When authorities arrived on scene, loss prevention employees advised police that a man and woman were skip scanning items and had their children with them, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
Skip scanning is when a customer scans some items but intentionally does not scan others to avoid paying for them. Skip scanning is commonly done to illegally remove merchandise from store locations by making it look like they have already been paid for.
Loss prevention employees told police they were going to attempt to stop the two individuals and later advised authorities that the suspects were not being cooperative, ignoring employees as they continued to walk west through the parking lot.
When police arrived on scene, they were able to locate the two individuals near their vehicle and identify them as 29-year-old Kyle Ray Jones of West Jordan and 32-year-old Hannah Viola Davis of West Jordan.
Authorities reported Jones and Davis were allegedly wearing clothing that perfectly matched the description given by dispatch and loss prevention employees on scene, according to arrest documents.
Jones allegedly complied with officials’ commands to put his hands on the vehicle while Davis reportedly did not, causing a general disturbance in the parking lot that was occupied by loss prevention employees and customers.
Police reported the behavior was seen as disorderly by the loss prevention employees as well. Loss prevention employees also advised police Jones had been disorderly prior to their arrival.
According to the probable cause statement, loss prevention representatives told police Jones and Davis were allegedly yelling and using profanities, causing a disturbance at the location.
Authorities detained Jones and Davis, placing them in handcuffs based on the reports of theft and disorderly conduct. The two were brought back to the loss prevention office where police reviewed video surveillance.
Officers reported observing Davis allegedly skip scanning items while Jones stood near her. According to arrest documents, Jones was close enough to Davis to see what she was doing.
In an interview with police, Jones allegedly said they were going through a hard time and he was trying to get things for his kids. He also reportedly told police Davis was skip scanning items.
Jones and Davis had also previously been trespassed from the business location.
Jones and Davis were taken into custody under suspicion of class A misdemeanor criminal mischief and issued a citation for disorderly conduct.
Jones was arrested under suspicion of class A misdemeanor retail theft and was taken in for two active warrants, including third-degree felony retail theft and class B misdemeanor criminal trespass.
Davis was also arrested under suspicion of third-degree felony retail theft.
Jones and Davis were booked into the Utah County Jail on $16,000 and $5,000 bail, respectively.