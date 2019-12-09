Felony charges were filed on Monday against a West Jordan man who reportedly sexually assaulted a teenager during a party at a Utah County residence.
Sidney Christian Mpouli-Ewane, 19, was charged in 4th District Court with forcible sodomy and rape, both first-degree felonies, and a second-degree felony of forcible sexual abuse.
Mpouli-Ewane attended a party at a home in Utah County sometime early November, according to reports from the Lone Peak Police Department.
He reportedly met a 17-year-old girl and sexually assaulted her, court documents stated. During interviews with investigators, Mpouli-Ewane reportedly admitted he heard the girl tell him "no" but continued to assault her.
He was booked into the Utah County Jail and posted a $60,000 bail.