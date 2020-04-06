Spanish Fork police arrested a Wisconsin man after he allegedly pulled a knife during a fight with a pawn shop owner over speakers.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities responded to reports of an assault in progress at ZZZ Pawn Shop in Spanish Fork. When officers arrived, they observed the store owner yelling on the phone with dispatch.
The store owner told police that another man, later identified as 39-year-old Joshua Shane Mahloch of Manitowoc, Wisconsin, had come into the store to sell speakers. When the store owner gave Mahloch the price he was willing to pay for the product, the suspect allegedly became upset.
Mahloch began yelling at the store owner, according to arrest documents, and the store owner escorted the suspect to the exit. As they neared the exit, Mahloch allegedly pushed the store owner, which started a physical fight.
The store owner fought back in self defense and pushed Mahloch out of the store, according to the probable cause affidavit. When the two were outside of the store, Mahloch allegedly pulled out a knife and attempted to cut the store owner two to three times, the owner told police.
The store owner continued to fight with Mahloch until the suspect left, getting into his car and leaving the area, according to arrest documents.
The Provo City Police Department later found Mahloch’s vehicle in Provo after the suspect had gone to another pawn shop in an attempt to sell his speakers. A Provo officer stopped the vehicle and detained Mahloch while the arresting officer could arrive on scene.
When the officer arrived, he positively identified Mahloch as the man involved in the aggravated assault incident in Spanish Fork. After he was read his rights, Mahloch told police he went into the stop and spoke with the store owner while trying to sell him a speaker.
Mahloch called the store owner’s offer disrespectful and allegedly said he began to argue with the owner over the offer before pushing him. He told police he left the scene because he didn’t want any more trouble.
A search of Mahloch’s person did not yield a knife. Officials asked Mahloch about the weapon, and he allegedly said, “I had it on me and while fighting it fell out,” according to arrest documents.
Mahloch is currently being held at the Utah County Jail on $7,500 bail under suspicion of third-degree felony aggravated assault.