Orem police arrested a woman late Friday night and booked her into jail early Saturday morning under suspicion of attempted murder of a police officer.
According to the probable cause statement, 27-year-old Samantha Bencomo from Nephi allegedly tried to hit an Orem police officer with her vehicle while fleeing the police after a hit-and-run incident.
On Friday, the owner of an Orem car dealership, Leiva Motors, reported to police that he witnessed a small pickup truck driven by Bencomo back up and hit a Jeep Wrangler for sale in his lot. He then reportedly pursued Bencomo until Bencomo pulled into the Fast Gas gas station at 1091 North State St. in Orem. That's when an Orem police officer arrived on scene.
The car dealership owner flagged the officer down and told her of the hit-and-run incident; meanwhile, Bencomo backed her truck up and started to leave.
The Orem police officer approached the truck and gave verbal commands to stop, but the suspect allegedly fled from her, according to the probable cause statement.
A short time later, another Orem police officer observed Bencomo's truck heading westbound on 800 North and stopping at the intersection of 800 West. According to the report, the police officer activated his emergency lights and he pulled the front of his vehicle to the front of the suspect's vehicle in an attempt to stop Bencomo from fleeing further.
The officer, reportedly in full uniform and "easily identifiable as a law enforcement officer," exited his police cruiser and gave verbal commands to Bencomo to stop. The report states Bencomo can clearly be seen in the police vehicle's dashboard camera in the suspect vehicle, making visible hand gestures to the officer "in what appears to be an acknowledgment of his presence."
According to the report, Bencomo then backed her truck up, stopped, then accelerated at a high speed toward the officer. As the officer moved to the side to avoid being hit, Bencomo reportedly changed direction of her vehicle, swerving toward the officer "in a clear attempt to run him over."
The officer reportedly was able to jump to the side, but the front passenger side of the truck still struck him.
Bencomo then fled the scene westbound on 800 North and, a short time later, crashed her truck at 980 W. 1600 North in Orem where she was apprehended, according to the statement.
Bencomo was booked into Utah County Jail under suspicion of first-degree felony attempted murder of a police officer, class A misdemeanor failure to stop at the command of law enforcement, class B misdemeanor failure to remain at the scene of an accident — damage only.