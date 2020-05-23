Springville police arrested an Orem woman for allegedly stealing packages off the front porches of multiple residences.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, police were investigating a package stolen off the front porch of a residence in Springville. Police reportedly obtained surveillance video provided by the residents and used the footage to identify the vehicle used in the theft.
Police identified Tiffani Thornton, 39, as the reported driver of the vehicle during a traffic stop. The arresting officer said in the report that he or she could identify Thornton as the suspect in the surveillance video.
Police placed Thornton in handcuffs and advised her of her Miranda rights. According to the report, Thornton told officers she did steal the package from the porch, and that the package was located in a carport area. The arresting officer said Thornton's "story changed several times throughout the investigation."
During the investigation, officers reportedly learned Thornton was also a suspect in another theft of packages from a different area which had occurred earlier that day. Police obtained video surveillance from this residence as well and reportedly identified Thornton and her vehicle in the footage.
Police reportedly located the items from the second theft in the same carport area as the items from the theft officers were originally investigating.
According to the statement, police searched Thornton's purse and found "items used to ingest and consume illegal narcotics." Thornton reportedly admitted to using methamphetamines. She consented to a urine test, which reportedly resulted positive for methamphetamines, amphetamine, opiates and methadone.
Thornton was booked into the Utah County Jail under suspicion of two counts of third-degree theft, class B misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and class B misdemeanor driving with measurable controlled substance.
Thornton reportedly has prior drug offenses.