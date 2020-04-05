Next weekend will mark a turning point for the Daily Herald as readers will be able to experience our new Weekend Edition.
Since 1873, the Daily Herald has been actively involved in Utah County and has spent its energy and resources telling the stories of the people that live here. That commitment has not changed.
The launch of this new Weekend Edition will allow the Daily Herald to continue publishing great stories that impact the lives of its readers in an ever-changing and competitive media landscape.
With the introduction of our Weekend Edition in print, the Daily Herald hopes to build on that commitment to the Utah County community by combining all of our readers’ favorite Saturday and Sunday features into a single edition while continuing to report on breaking news and sports through our website, http://heraldextra.com.
“I’m very excited with the introduction of the Weekend Edition, one big weekend edition filled with great community content you have come to expect from the Daily Herald,” said Scott Blonde, publisher of the Daily Herald.
The Weekend Edition will have expanded local news coverage, features, business news and profiles to occupy readers’ attention through the weekend. Commentary on the opinion page will also continue as normal.
We believe this change will better serve our readers with more in-depth reporting provided earlier in the week.
Anything that is unable to go into the Weekend Edition — including breaking news, updated sports information and the latest events in the community — can still be found on the Daily Herald’s website.
“As we have in the past, we will continue to utilize the Daily Herald website, keeping you contacted to your community 24/7,” Blonde said.
Not only can readers receive the weekend’s news more comprehensively through this new Weekend Edition, but we also believe it will better serve our coverage area by allowing readers to engage with their community and local businesses more effectively. That’s because the Sunday advertising inserts will be placed in our new Weekend Edition published every Saturday.
“Receiving your Weekend Edition before the sun rises Saturday morning allows you to take advantage of all the great specials advertised in the Weekend Edition from local and national advertisers. You now don’t have to worry whether the business is open,” Blonde said.
Through the Weekend Edition, the Daily Herald will also be aligning itself with the practices of many other businesses in Utah County on Sunday by allowing employees to spend more time with their family, friends or attending religious events.