In the 2021 Top of the Rockies contest, sponsored by the Colorado chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists, the Daily Herald won 15 awards in total with nine first-place finishes.
The regional contest includes journalists in Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming, grouped based on the number of employees in each newsroom with the Herald being categorized as a medium-sized competitor.
Former photo editor Isaac Hale led the way for the Herald, winning four awards in total and first-place finishes in the News Photography and Sports Photography categories. Hale also won third-place awards for Feature Photography and a Feature: Long Form.
The two first-place wins for Hale involved one great shot of a UVU student and her grandfather dancing at the university's drive-in graduation, with the other first-place winner showing Maple Mountain quarterback Bryson McQuivey breaking a huddle in practice. McQuivey, who was battling cancer, was shown in a black and white photo that received compliments from the judge of the category.
Jared Lloyd, the Herald's sports editor, won two awards for his sports reporting and one award for his education reporting during the COVID-19 pandemic.
His two sports-writing awards included a first-place finish in the Sports Column area and a third-place finish in the Sports Features category.
When the COVID-19 pandemic had local sports shut down, Lloyd showed off some versatility as he jumped into the education beat, where he won first-place in the Education News category for a story on a parade in Orem that was meant to connect teachers and students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Managing Editor Doug Fox won two first-place awards in the contest for his headline writing and columns.
Fox, who takes his headline writing seriously, took first-place once again for his humorous police beat headlines. The headlines drew praise from the judges, who mentioned that they were witty and to the point. The other first-place award was given for a group of three columns Fox wrote about entertainment.
Reporter Genelle Pugmire was awarded two first-place finishes in the Obituary category and the Religion Feature category. The awards recognized her work on a story remembering UVU professor Chris Clark and a feature about Joseph Freeman, the first black person to receive the LDS priesthood, reflecting on race relations.
Former reporter Ryann Richardson two home two awards, a third-place finish in the Short Form Features category and third-place in the Breaking News category. The feature article that won was written about a former NFL and University of Utah football player who started working at the Provo Police Department, while her breaking news story that won was two teens who drowned in Utah Lake.
Connor Richards, a reporter for the Herald, won a first-place award in the Agriculture and Environment category for his work on a story spotlighting south Utah County residents who raised awareness about the West Mountain Petroglyph Sites.