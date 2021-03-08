On Saturday, Provo Mayor Michelle Kaufusi presented the 2021 Provo Women’s Trailblazer award to the Daily Herald’s own Genelle Pugmire.
The award was started in 2020 on the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and is given to a woman who exemplifies the characteristics of the suffragette sisters, according to a press release from the city.
“As I was thinking about this year’s trailblazer, a lot of thoughts came to my mind on various people, but Genelle just kept coming to the front of my mind,” Kaufusi said. “When I think about Genelle, she is someone who has dedicated her life to telling our community’s stories.”
Staff members at the Daily Herald may joke about Pugmire writing stories on Brigham Young from firsthand experience, or making her way to Utah with the pioneers, but it comes from a place of appreciation and respect for her long-term impact on local journalism and the communities she’s spent her career covering.
Over 37 years working in journalism, Pugmire has spent them all in Utah County, working for the Deseret News Utah County Bureau and the Daily Herald, and has written over 3,000 stories on people, places, things and more on Provo.
She got her start in journalism as a child, receiving a typewriter from a family friend who would send her to high school journalism workshops. After graduating from high school, Pugmire did not skip a beat, diving headfirst into her work only two weeks later at BYU’s Daily Universe.
Her passion for journalism was never more evident than when she would spend time at the Daily Universe instead of attending her church classes. She figured that because she was a member of the church, she didn’t need to learn any more about the Book of Mormon. Little did she know, attendance is kind of critical.
Her commitment to journalism led to some issues that included a suspension from BYU due to academic issues. The truth is, Pugmire never did graduate from the university, but it all led back to her immense passion for her journalistic work.
After going on a proselytizing mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1979, she did not want to return to school and decided to do some work as a paralegal. After a while working in Sacramento, California, Pugmire made her way back to Utah County and was hired as a secretary at the Deseret News Utah County Bureau.
“My job as a receptionist was to do all of the statistical stuff,” Pugmire said. “I did obituaries and babies being born at the hospital, those kinds of things. That’s how I was using my journalism skills until that one story where BYU had a pillow fight. That was one of my very first things and then they realized I could write, too. My first real reporting beat was covering the United Way and all of its agencies, and the Freedom Festival.”
After working at the Deseret News for 24 years, Pugmire made the jump to the Daily Herald where she has continued to cover Utah County. Over her 37 years in the industry, Pugmire has covered almost every city in Utah County.
When considering the biggest driving factors in her longtime work in journalism, Pugmire cites the church patriarchal blessing she received when she was younger, which gave direction to her life’s mission.
She has the blessing close by her side at all times and pointed to one portion in particular that references perilous times in the world and her role in taking part in community activities as well as the church.
“I realize that journalism does truly help stabilize the communities,” Pugmire said. “It gives them what is going on, both sides of the issues and why you should pay attention to it. I am concerned about carelessness and indifference in the community. When I write Provo stories, I do take into consideration if we are being careless or indifferent. How am I reporting to make sure that I am helping to stabilize my community?”
Over her time covering and living in Utah County, Pugmire has built this background of the area.
Pugmire added that she has seen Provo change with growth, as well as experience the highs and lows economically, and more.
“I have paid taxes here, I raised my children here, I was married here, I am you,” Pugmire said. “Writing about Provo and the surrounding communities, I understand and I can feel a little more empathy instead of sympathy because it is a part of me. If something happens at the Provo Towne Centre mall, or Utah Lake, or the airport, that’s me. I am influenced or affected by it.
“I think a lot of people see journalists and they’re thinking of the huge metropolitan papers. I have literally been called an enemy of the people, which saddens me because I have strived so hard in my career to be balanced, to be kind, to be fair, and to let people have a voice.”
She aims to be clear and concise with what is going on, conveying all of the various sides to one story.
This is something she values, allowing the community to hear all of the sides to one story and stabilizing the community through those varying ideas. When people read her stories, she hopes that they will be able to take all of the sides to an issue and form their own opinions based on that.
Pugmire, who was nicknamed Pugnacious G by one creative co-worker in ode to her dogged determination when following a lead, considers it an honor to be given this award and said she was a bit shocked and surprised by it. She said the award truly gave her time to look back on what she has done in her long journalistic career.
“I am honored that they would think about me, and I want people to understand that they are trailblazers too, especially those that are young,” Pugmire said. “There are so many people that are millennials and younger, that are incredibly intelligent and they are trailblazers right now. I am just hoping that I have left something for them to trailblaze, that I have given to the community what I was supposed to give. I still feel like there’s a lot to blaze, but Provo has a very important place in not only the state, but the nation. We send out students from BYU and UVU that are going to change not only our community and our state, but the world. Hopefully, they have read something of me that I can leave to them. The honor is amazing but there are many other women who have blazed the trails. Hopefully, I can represent some of them, maybe I’ve written about them and I’m sure I have. That’s the important thing to me, women are coming about and they’re finding their strength.”
She did not forget to mention that behind most strong women, there is a strong companion. She pointed out the associates, bosses, husbands, wives and significant others behind those strong women.
She finished by saying that women need to take their strengths and blaze new trails while also making sure to finish the trails that have been started.
She believes she has blazed the trail of giving people an understanding of what is going on in the community. This award is evidence that she has and will continue to do so.