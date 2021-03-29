About 511,000 Utahns struggle with food insecurity, according to Utah Food Bank. During the past few months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of those at risk for missing meals has increased.
Although the number of cases of COVID-19 is decreasing in Utah, many effects from the pandemic are still lingering, including increased numbers of hunger.
Recently, Utahns helped chip away at the problem with the first annual Feed Utah food drive, which was held on March 20. Utah Food Bank, along with many partners, coordinated the effort.
Almost a month’s worth of food donations were given in a single day to Community Action Services and Food Bank, according to its Facebook page. Through the Feed Utah drive, the food bank received 244,297 pounds of food. The food bank, located in Provo, will distribute the food to needy people around the state.
Local food pantries received a record number of donations as well, which were greatly needed. According to Tabitha’s Way Food Pantry founder Wendy Osborne, the pantry saw an increase of 26% in individuals needing food assistance during the last year. Many of those in need stated that they had never needed assistance before and never thought they would be at a food pantry.
“According to those receiving assistance, over 36% cited the pandemic as a direct cause to their food insecurity,” Osborne said. “These factors, along with grocery costs increasing by 4% in addition to many other necessities, have tipped the scales for many Utah County families.”
Osborne said that while some families have not been greatly affected by the pandemic, there are pockets of populations that previously had not experienced food insecurity and are now being affected.
“Although it appears that there may be a lifting of this dampening fog from the COVID-19 pandemic on the horizon, sadly we suspect that the economic fall-out for some populations will continue for some time and that some populations will continue to feel food insecurity on an exacerbated level,” she said.
Feed Utah helped that need.
“Food pantries rely heavily on food donations to serve our clients. Over 86% of our food donations come from local sources, which includes food drives and food collected from local grocery stores,” Osborne said. “These food donations are a vital component to fighting food insecurity within our communities and the magnitude of generosity displayed over this past weekend is humbling.”
“In the North Utah County cities that Tabitha’s Way picked up from, we had about a 300% increase from the biggest year we have ever had, which was 2016,” said Mike Carter, American Fork’s Tabitha’s Way co-founder. “The cities we picked up from were Highland, Alpine, Lindon, Cedar Hills and American Fork. Those five cities donated about 60% more than all of north Utah County in 2016. Feeding Utah was our most successful food drive ever.”
The need for donations to help feed those in need will continue.
“There are three things that we need to continue to assist our neighbors in Utah County with their food insecurity. We need volunteers to help us serve these fine people, we need funds to pay for the costs associated with our feeding program, and we need food donations from churches, schools, businesses and the community,” Carter said.
Check out http://TabithasWay.org and Community Action Services and Food Bank for information about donating or helping in other ways.