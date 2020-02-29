After experiencing the trauma of a sexual assault, advocates who are part of a Rape Crisis Team are there to help, comforting and answering questions while at the hospital, providing clean clothing, a warm blanket and snacks. The team is part of the Center for Women and Children in Crisis in Orem and they are in need of donated items.
There are currently 85 volunteers with the Rape Crisis Team, who have undergone 40 required hours of trauma-based training.
“When they go into the hospital, they say, ‘I’m here to be your advocate,’” said Lori Jenkins, sexual assault services director.
Team members are both male and female. Jenkins said that even though about 9 out of 10 perpetrators of sexual assault are men, the survivors have had very positive experiences with the male advocates from the Rape Crisis Team.
“It’s great for them to see a stand-up guy who is standing up for women,” Jenkins said.
The code-R or rape kit examination at the hospital is important for gathering evidence and can be time-consuming.
“Each injury is closely looked at and photographed with a lot of documentation,” Jenkins said. “They can last three hours to eight hours.” Team members stay with the victim and family members during this time.
Even though two team members are on call every 24-hour period, more are often needed and back-up teams from other counties are on hand to help. Jenkins said that there can be three to four rape cases across Utah County at the same time.
In one seven-day period this month, eight rapes were reported, with six in one 24-hour period. In fact, the number of reported rape cases in Utah County has increased since this time last year.
“We have seen a 22% increase in the numbers and that is both good and bad. We are sad to see it happen and for the need for our services. That means that someone has had one of the darkest days. But glad that when it happens, to have someone reach out and get the much-needed help,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said that the most common demographic of victim that the team sees is college age women, but she has been an advocate with a victim as young as 6 years old and as old as 83 years. About 3 to 4 out of every 5 cases involve meeting on a dating app, with many of the assaults occurring in vehicles, according to Jenkins. Additionally, the number of male victims is increasing.
The Rape Crisis Team members who are called to hospitals to meet with victims take large backpacks with supplies. A victim will need a change of clothes, as his or her clothing will be collected for evidence. Because of this, donations of unworn yoga or sweatpants, comfortable T-shirts, women’s underwear and sports bras, men’s underwear and men’s T-shirts are needed in a variety of sizes.
The team also takes Capri Sun drinks to give to the victims, as well as snacks, such as crackers and fruit snacks. It is not unusual for a victim to have gone several hours without food. Donations for these drinks and snacks are also needed.
Each victim is given a blanket to keep. “It’s kind of a comforting thing,” Jenkins said. These are also a welcome donation.
All donations can be dropped off at The Center for Women and Children in Crisis, 1433 E. 840 North in Orem. For more information about needed donations, go to http://cwcic.org/donations.
More volunteers are always need to be part of the team to help sexual assault survivors in Utah County. The next training for the Rape Crisis Team will begin in May. If interested, email kduprest@cwcic.org.