Authorities responded to the scene of a fatal, three-vehicle collision Deer Creek Reservoir on Friday afternoon.
Just before 1:30 p.m., a Honda Civic was traveling north on State Road 189 when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle drifted off the road and to the right, according to a statement released by Utah Highway Patrol.
The driver of the Honda Civic, who was the only occupant, overcorrected toward the left, crossing into oncoming traffic and sideswiping a Subaru Cross Trek, which was traveling south on SR-189.
The impact of the collision caused the Honda Civic to spin out before a southbound Toyota Sienna minivan struck the vehicle on the driver's side.
The driver of the Honda Civic, identified as a 17-year-old male, was pronounced dead at the scene. The occupants of the Toyota Sienna were transported to nearby hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, and the occupants of the Subaru Cross Trek were reported to be uninjured.
The identity of the deceased juvenile driver was not released at the time of publishing.
SR-189 was closed in both directions for about three hours while authorities investigated the scene. The roadway was reopened before 6 p.m.