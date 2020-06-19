Utah’s fire and wildlife officials are preparing for what is already proving to be one of the busiest wildfire seasons in the state in recent memory.
Fire season in Utah typically goes from the beginning of June to the end of October, according to Kaitlyn Webb, a wildfire communications specialist with the Utah Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands.
“It varies every year based on weather for the most part and what kind of fuel conditions that we have,” Webb said in an interview Thursday. “It all depends on how much precipitation we have over the winter, how dry it is in the spring and what kind of condition the vegetation is (in) in terms of humidity and all of that.”
Though it’s only the middle of June, fire officials in Utah have already responded to hundreds of wildfires throughout the state — including 26 wildfire starts this past weekend alone — the vast majority of which have been human-caused.
“So this year we definitely are well into fire season,” said Webb. “It’s obviously been a much busier season than we normally see. We have a lot more fires at this time of year than we normally do.”
According to Webb, 84% of wildfires recorded so far this season have been caused by human activity.
“This year we’ve had a really high number of human-caused incidents across the state,” she said. “And it could be linked to a number of different reasons.”
The first reason, said Webb, is the abundance of dried-out vegetation covering areas throughout the state as a result of a rain-deprived spring season.
“We had a very dry spring,” Webb said. “It was actually the third driest on record. So we didn’t get a lot of precipitation. Vegetation dried out very quickly.”
The situation is worsened by the fact that Utah had a “very wet winter and a very wet spring” the year before, resulting in “a ton of grass and brush growth,” which wildfire experts refer to as “fine fuels.”
“We had a very large crop of that,” said Webb. “Since that didn’t really burn off at all last year and we didn’t have a heavy snowpack to really pack any of it down, all of those fine fuels carried over to this year. So we had very, very dry weather, warm temperatures in the spring, so the vegetation was dry, and we also have more vegetation than we normally would this time of year that carries fire very easily.”
Another cause of the drastic uptick in wildfire this year is the popularity of exploding targets, or “binary explosives,” as they are referred to by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, that combust when shot.
“Target shooting in general, and the exploding targets, has been a huge concern and a big issue,” Webb said. “We’ve had an incredibly high number of those over even just the past week.”
Exploding targets caused a small wildfire on West Mountain in south Utah County on Monday, according to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, one of the five wildfires sparked by such targets over a 5-day period.
“Shooting Tannerite (a brand of exploding targets) might be fun, but at the end of the day, it will cause a fire,” Lt. Jeff Jones said while touring the West Mountain burn site in a video posted on Twitter Wednesday. “Please be careful. This can get really expensive.”
“Utah County is one of the areas that we have seen a number of wildfires start by exploding targets,” Webb said. “And those exploding targets are not actually legal in that county.”
Utah County Code states that “no person within the unincorporated area of Utah County including state and federal public lands, shall use or possess with intent to use as a target, any object ... that will shatter, break apart, fragment, ignite, or explode, that may create a hazard or nuisance to any persons, property, public lands, wildlife, or livestock.”
The code notes that the ordinance does not apply to clay pigeons and other similar objects.
Other common causes of human-started wildfires include campfires being left unattended or abandoned sparks caused by flat tires or outdoor equipment such as lawnmowers.
Webb said the southern half of Utah is predicted to have an above-average potential for wildfires in June, adding that “most of the state” would have an above-average potential in July.
“So these conditions aren’t going anywhere,” she said. “And we really, really as a state need to do better in terms of reducing those number(s) of human-caused wildfires for public and firefighter safety.”
Multiple fire agencies in the state launched the “Spark Change” initiative to raise awareness about wildfire risks in Utah. To learn more about the initiative, visit http://sparkchange.utah.gov.