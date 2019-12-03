The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources opened applications to enter a drawing for the spring 2020 limited-entry turkey hunt on Tuesday, according to a press release.
There are 1,730 permits available for the hunt, which will take place between April 11 and April 30. Of these permits, 141 are available for the DWR’s central region, which includes Utah County, and 242 available for the northern region that includes Wasatch County.
Applications for permits must be submitted before 11 p.m. on Dec. 30.
Drawing winners will be notified by email by Jan. 7, 2020 at the latest, the press release says. Results can also be viewed online or by calling 1-800-221-0659.
Applications can be submitted by visiting utah-hunt.com or by calling the nearest DWR regional office. The DWR central region can be reached at 801-491-5678 and the northern region at 801-476-2740.
Those who don’t draw a limited-entry permit can still apply for a general-season permit, for which there is no limit. Those go on sale on Feb. 20, 2020.
More information about the spring turkey hunting season can be found in the DWR’s Upland Game and Turkey 2019-20 Guidebook.
According to the DWR news release, there are between 25,000 and 35,000 wild turkeys throughout the state.