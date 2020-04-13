Utahns looking to register for the big game hunts happening in the fall can now do so completely online as the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources shifts away from in-person services during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In order to hunt in the state, hunters are required to complete hunter education courses, either with an in-person instructor or through an online module. They then must complete a final written test and a “field day” consisting of hands-on skill demonstration and live-fire shooting exercises, according to a DWR news release.
Traditionally, the field day portion of hunter education courses has only been offered in-person.
“Because current health recommendations discourage gatherings of more than 10 people to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the DWR has temporarily postponed all instructor-led courses until further notice,” the news release said. “In order to allow people to still complete hunter education at this time, the DWR is temporarily allowing the field day exercise to be completed online.”
After students register for an online hunter education course, they “will complete an online virtual field day and then print the completion voucher and send it to the instructor,” the DWR news release said. At this point, students can complete a live-fire exercise under the supervision of a parent, guardian or mentor who is over 21 years old and a hunter education graduate.
“The student and mentor will record the live-fire exercise and send the video to the instructor with a photo of the target,” the state wildlife division said. “The instructor will review and evaluate the video based on safe firearm-handling principles.”
In addition to the temporary transition to virtual field day exercises and remote hands-on skills demonstration, which went into effect on Friday, DWR made adjustments to the registration process for its hunting education courses.
Prior to the change, those who wanted to take an instructor-led Hunter Education Program course, including fur-harvester and bowhunter education courses, had to purchase a registration certificate in person at a DWR office or from a licensed agent. As of Friday, registration certificates can be purchased from DWR online.
Another change is that DWR only will display classes with open seats, meaning applicants will no longer have to contact instructors in order to see if classes are full.
“We wanted to make the process easier and more streamlined for the public,” DWR Hunter Education Coordinator Gary Cook said in the press release. “And now, when someone completes a hunter education course, the wait time is a lot shorter for when they can start applying for hunting permits.”
Cook said the changes to the hunting education and registration processes “should make things more convenient and flexible” for anyone wanting to hunt big game or other species this year.
Once online education courses are completed, DWR will mail applicants a physical copy of their hunter education “blue card.”
Online classes cost between $13 and $29 in addition to a $10 registration fee, according to DWR. Applicants taking in-person, instructor-led courses typically only have to pay for the registration fee.
Anyone interested in taking an online hunting education course can register at wildlife.utah.gov. July and August are among the busiest months for hunter education courses.