On Tuesday, the Provo Police Department arrested a man in connection with alleged reports of the sexual abuse of children.
Oscar Hernandez, a 51-year-old Eagle Mountain man, allegedly sexually molested multiple children. The child who he allegedly molested is now an adult and reported the abuse to the Provo Police Department.
The man reported that when he was 11 years old, Hernandez would allegedly touch him inappropriately and then perform oral sex on him.
At the time, Hernandez was reportedly sharing a living space with the child’s family.
The abuse allegedly went on for several years, happening several times a week for two to three years.
Hernandez was then brought into the Provo Police Department for an interview. He then allegedly admitted to the sexual abuse, adding that it started when the victim was around 8 years old in Mexico.
During the interview, Hernandez also allegedly admitted to touching four other children.
Hernandez is currently being held without bail at the Utah County Jail.
More follow-up with Hernandez’ additional alleged victims is expected, according to the probable cause statement, and he is currently being held on three charges of both aggravated sexual abuse of a child and sodomy on a child.