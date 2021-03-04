On Tuesday at about 6:30 p.m. in Eagle Mountain, a detective with the Utah County Sheriff's office saw a woman reportedly using her phone to make a video call, with two unrestrained young children in the backseat moving around the cabin.
After a traffic stop on the vehicle, the woman, later identified as Gabriella Ann McKenzie of Eagle Mountain, stated she did not have a driver's license. The detective called for backup after reportedly noticing the smell of marijuana in the vehicle and asked McKenzie to step out of the car as it was going to be searched.
McKenzie reportedly started arguing with the officers about the search, but as she reached back to remove her children -- ages 2 and 8 months old -- from the car the deputy and detective at the scene allegedly saw her take something out of her purse and hide it in her waistband.
The detective and deputy were concerned it could be a weapon, according to the probable cause statement, and placed McKenzie in handcuffs. A brown bag was recovered from her waistband, allegedly containing a small amount of white powder that was later determined to be cocaine.
The toddler in the vehicle was also playing with the box where the purse was sitting, according to the probable cause statement.
Later, officers also reportedly found a small amount of marijuana in the car, a bottle of liquor and drug paraphernalia.
McKenzie was found to be driving on a suspended license and both the children and car were turned over to the grandparents after they arrived at the scene.
McKenzie was then booked into the Utah County Jail on two charges of felony endangerment of a child, possession of marijuana and cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with evidence, possession of alcohol by a minor, driving on a suspended license, failure to stay in one lane and use of a handheld device while operating a motor vehicle.