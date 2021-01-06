An Eagle Mountain woman is facing potential felony charges after she allegedly stole mail and cashed checks found in that mail.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, authorities received reports of fraud on Dec. 21. An individual had reported that mail had been taken from his mailbox and identified the suspect as 39-year-old Tanya Tuttle Mize of Eagle Mountain.
Mize was allegedly seen taking the mail out of the mailbox on Dec. 13. The mail included ski passes to Brighton, gift cards totaling around $1,295, a $1,600 check, vehicle registration and a bank debit card.
The value of the mail exceeded $1,500 but was less than $5,000.
Afterward, Mize allegedly used social media to contact a buyer and sell the Brighton ski passes for $950, according to arrest documents. She also reportedly altered the $1,600 check to replace the original person’s name with her own.
Mize then allegedly cashed the check using a service in Provo.
Mize was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony forgery, third-degree felony mail theft, and third-degree felony theft.
Based off of her previous criminal history, the arresting officer wrote, “I believe Tanya will continue to re-offend if allowed bail” and requested continued detention based on Mize reportedly having committed a felony act while free on bail.