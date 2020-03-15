The Alpine School District Board of Education voted to adopt a state-required fee policy during a meeting Tuesday.
The new policy — Policy 5146 — mandates that the district set a maximum amount that each school can charge students for up to four activities. Over the past 18 years, the district has budgeted about $100,000 to cover the cost of fee waivers in secondary school, but Policy 5146, its members estimate, will cost about $1 million to offset the costs associated with fee waiver cost.
The policy and subsequent changes are in direct response to a new rule from the Utah State Board of Education, Rule R277-407, which went into effect November 2019. The Utah State Board of Education asserts that this new rule will increase transparency between school districts and parents.
In addition to creating a maximum fee amount, the rule also indicates that districts must develop a plan and publish budgets informing patrons how collected fee revenue will be spent. The policy also prohibits spreading the cost of covering fee waivers by asking more of families who do not qualify for fee waivers.
Under the new policy, districts are prohibited from charging students textbook fees beginning in the 2022-23 school year, and schools cannot exclude a student from a class or program, or withhold a grade or diploma because a fee hasn’t been paid. Elementary school students have a cap of $550 per year for up to four activities.
The Alpine School District Board of Education approved an elementary school fee schedule of up to $180 for a before or after school program, $180 for Clear Creek’s three-day summer camp and a maximum of $20 for gifted and talented testing.
Junior high and middle school schools will have a fee schedules that includes a maximum fee of $15 per dance or school-related event, up to $40 for club fees and a cap of $100 for field trips. Overall, these students cannot be charged more than $3,000 for up to four activities each year.
High school students have a maximum fee of $100 for dances and school-related events, up to $500 for camps, and a cap of $100 for club participation fees. Co-curricular uniforms and camps are also set at a maximum of $500 each while uniforms, clothing or supplies for extracurricular activities are set at a cap of $2,000. The district has established a maximum fee total of $7,500 for a high school student with up to four activities each year.
Board members voiced their concerns about the vague nature of the Utah State Board of Education’s rule and ensuring that the next Alpine School District is not only in compliance with Rule R277-407 but also with federal code.
“We feel very confident we have done our due diligence to make sure that it is up to par and stands with the state board of education,” board member Sarah Beeson said.
Throughout the overall conversation, which spanned multiple public meetings, board members have voiced their concerns regarding how publishing potential maximum amounts might have an adverse effect on extracurricular participation, in particular.
Board member Julie King held the only dissenting vote, with the policy’s adoption passing 6-1.
Each of the amounts included are the set maximums and do not necessarily reflect the expenses students and their parents will be charged but rather what they could be charged.