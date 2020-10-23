Rocky Mountain University of Health Professionals recently announced it would be opening an optometry school in 2023 with Adam Hickenbotham hired as the founding dean.
Hickenbotham is coming off starting an optometry school in Tennessee and is now looking to bring his talents to Utah.
“It started about two to three years ago,” Hickenbotham said of the process to starting an optometry school. “At that point I was starting a new college of optometry in Tennessee, and I had actually hoped I could come back to live in Utah and start an optometry school. I reached out to Rocky Mountain University, and they were very interested.”
It just so happened to be great timing because RMUoHP was looking to expand, particularly with an optometry school. Officials from the school flew out to Tennessee and checked out the school Hickenbotham started there. Since then, they have kept in touch.
RMUoHP believed it was a great opportunity to start the school, so they began the accreditation process, and Hickenbotham was hired on to take the driver’s seat.
“It will be something brand new to not only the county but also the state and the entire region,” Hickenbotham said. “As we start training optometrists, not only will we train the new graduating optometrists, but we’ll have opportunities to train optometrists who have been in the field for 10, 20 or 30 years and help them to gain new skills.”
Mark Horacek, executive vice president for Academic Affairs and provost for RMUoHP, said school officials have had an optometry program in their sights for over seven years.
The university is excited to bring an optometry program to the ever-growing area in Utah County and the state.
“In addition to the lack of optometry programs in surrounding states and Utah, Utah is one of the fastest-growing states in the country,” Horacek said. “We’ll be able to serve not only the need that currently exists but the need that will be growing through time because of the increase in population.”
Another thing Hickenbotham brought up was the constant need for optometrists. As screens and devices become more prevalent in our everyday lives, nearsightedness is becoming a big problem in younger age ranges.
He added that China has declared an epidemic because of the numerous problems it is having with nearsightedness in its youth population.
“The demands on our eyes have increased a lot over the last 20 or 30 years,” Hickenbotham said. “People need to have good visioning, they need to have it all the time, all day long. We’re constantly looking at things that are small print, small-sized letters, and we’re even playing games now on our iPhones.”
Hickenbotham added optometry offers a desired lifestyle, one consideration people should take into account.
There is not as much stress as other health professions, the industry has one of the lowest unemployment rates of any health profession and there is a healthy work and family relationship, Hickenbotham said.
“The reason I am in optometry is because the eyes are one of the most exciting things to study,” Hickenbotham said. “Vision is very exciting and not only is it the eyes but it’s also the brain, perception and other things as well. It’s an area where many people realize, once they’ve started learning about it, that this is a health profession that is very exciting, it’s advancing rapidly, we’re learning more every year and so things are progressing rapidly.”
As for people interested in optometry, Hickenbotham advised the profession takes preparation, just like any health profession, and students should begin planning for optometry school in high school.